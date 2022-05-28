Centre names new NDMC chairman
- Bhupinder Singh Bhalla's appointment is the latest in a series of key administrative changes and appointments to be effected in Delhi over the past one week.
Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, a 1990 batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer and the current additional chief secretary (home) of Delhi, was on Friday appointed the new chairperson of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). He succeeds Dharmendra, a 1989-batch IAS officer, who has been relieved of his duty with immediate effect, said a notification issued by the Union ministry of home affairs.
Bhalla’s appointment is the latest in a series of key administrative changes and appointments to be effected in Delhi over the past one week.
It is to be noted that the orders transferring Dharmendra as the chief secretary of Arunachal Pradesh were issued on April 19 but he had not taken over his new posting so far. The appointment notification of the new chairperson also relieved the incumbent official of his duty with immediate effect. “It is further requested that Dharmendra IAS may be relieved from May 27, 2022. Further, BS Bhalla may be directed to take over the charge of the post of NDMC chairperson immediately,” the home ministry communication to the secretary to Delhi lieutenant-governor Vinai Kumar Saxena said.
Bhalla is a commerce graduate and also has an MBA degree and a post graduate diploma in management from IIM-Bangalore and University of Georgia, US. Previously, he has been posted in Delhi’s revenue department and the finance departments of Goa, Daman and Diu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Chandigarh.
As the new chief of NDMC, the immediate challenges for Bhalla will include the completion of long pending projects such as smart streets scheme, beautification of arterial roads around Central Vista, shifting of NDMC power supply to green energy, the e-scooter project and expansion of smart poles project.
NDMC council member Kuljeet Singh Chahal said Bhalla was the nodal officer for Covid-19 operations in Delhi. “At the time of the spread of coronavirus in Delhi, he performed well and contributed to containing the spread of the pandemic in the city. Once he takes over as the chairperson of NDMC, we will work together as a team for the betterment of the people residing in the NDMC area,” Chahal said.
Fires break out at 2 hospitals, none injured
Atul Garg, director of Delhi Fire Services (DFS), said that the first incident was reported from Makkar Multi-Speciality Hospital in east Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar where a fire broke out on the terrace. “We received information at 8.10am that a fire broke on the terrace of the Makkar Multi-Speciality Hospital in Laxmi Nagar and rushed four fire tenders to the spot. The fire was brought under control soon,” he said. The second incident, he said, was reported from Safdarjung Hospital in south Delhi.
Chandigarh: Ward attendant at govt hospital suspended for sexually harassing female patient
The UT health department has suspended a male ward attendant for sexually harassing a female patient during an ECG exam at the Manimajra civil hospital. Dr Sector 16, medical superintendent, GMSH, VK Nagpal, who issued the suspension orders, said on May 23, a young woman, who had arrived at Manimajra civil hospital's emergency wing, complained that Yadav touched her inappropriately and passed some irrelevant remarks during the ECG exam.
Uproar in Chandigarh MC House over remarks against former BJP mayor
Sparks flew during the MC General House meeting here on Friday after an AAP councillor used the word “cartoon” for a former BJP mayor. Opposing the words used by aAP councillor Jasbir Singh, the BJP councillors demanded an unconditional apology from him. Also raising objections against Jasbir's language, SAD councillor Hardeep Singh said such derogatory words should not be used in the House against a former mayor. Congress councillors also supported their BJP counterparts and demanded an investigation.
Man injured in roof collapse at Dera Bassi village
An auto-rickshaw driver was injured after the roof of An injured Jagtar Singh's kutcha house collapsed at Pandawala village in Dera Bassi on Friday. An injured Jagtar Singh was rescued from the debris by villagers and taken to the Dera Bassi civil hospital, where he is stated to be stable. His wife was in the kitchen and three children were away at school when the roof gave way around 8 am, said police.
Panchkula cop among three held for running extortion ring
Police have unearthed an extortion racket being run by an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and three businessmen in and around Panchkula. Three of the four gang members – ASI Gurmez Singh, in-charge of Sector-2 Police Post, Panchkula; a resident of Sector 2, Anil Bhalla, and Narendra Khillan of Sector 10 – have been arrested. However, the ASI managed to escape from police custody on Friday.
