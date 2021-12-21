Centre spent so much on Covid shots, unfair to ask for funds: SDMC

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Tuesday countered the opposition attack over the three civic bodies not being provided central funds, saying since the BJP-ruled Union government has spent “crores on Covid vaccination in MCD areas”, it will not be fair to demand more money.

The BJP was responding to allegations by the opposition that instead of seeking funds from the Delhi government, the MCDs should seek funds from the party ruled Centre, and the dues that the central agencies owe to the municipalities.

“Since the AAP government in Delhi has always released funds less than our allotment, their leaders have no job other than to raise insignificant issues. The Centre has always extended its best possible help to all the MCDs. It has spent many crore of rupees for Covid-19 vaccination in the MCD areas. Therefore, it will not be fair to ask for more financial aid from them,” South MCD mayor Mukesh Suryan said on Tuesday.

When asked whether the municipal bodies have sent a requisition to the Centre seeking funds, SDMC standing committee chairman BK Oberoi said the aid is extended only to municipalities in states, and not to those in Union territories such as Delhi.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said the Delhi government owes no dues to the three municipal corporations, and added that despite the government disbursing ₹2,588 crore this year, the civic bodies failed to pay salaries to their employees, many of whom are currently either protesting or on a strike demanding their wages.

Addressing a digital press briefing, Sisodia, who is also Delhi’s finance minister, said since chief minister Arvind Kejriwal took charge of the government in Delhi, the administration has not only given MCDs their share of the budget, but also a loan of ₹6,889 crore. “The Delhi government is supposed to provide ₹3,488 crore to the MCDs in the fiscal 2021-22, according to the budget. So far, the Delhi government has given the MCDs 75% of the funds in three instalments, totalling ₹2,588 crore. In addition, the remaining 25% will be disbursed in January. Despite knowing this well, BJP leaders ruling the MCD are crying that the Delhi government did not give money to us. The question that must be asked is, where did all of this money go.”

The SDMC mayor on Tuesday, however, said the Delhi government was yet to clear over Rs2,000 crore pending under the 2016-17 budget, and alleged that the AAP was trying to malign their image. “The Kejriwal-led Delhi government has no other business but to spread lies to malign our image. The fact is that Delhi government was yet not clear outstanding dues of ₹1,482.19 crore in plan head, and ₹708.63 crore in non-plan head, from fiscal 2016-17 fiscal,” he said.

Oberoi, who supervises the financial matters of the South corporation, alleged the AAP government was trying paralyse the functioning of the three civic bodies in Delhi. “Can the opposition name a single municipal body in UTs, which is getting this (central) fund? And, moreover it’s credited to the state government’s exchequer and doesn’t come directly to us. At present, all the three MCDs are facing a financial crunch and are not in a position to pay salaries to their employees. The Delhi government is trying to paralyse us,” he said.

A senior Union finance ministry official explained that the Centre extends an aid of Rs488 per person of the population to municipal corporations in states “But, there are few exceptions such as Chandigarh and Puducherry also. The fund goes to the account of state or UT governments, but the requisition has to come from the municipal bodies. After that, we discuss the feasibility of allotment, and then the funds are released to the governments concerned,” he said asking not to be named.

Senior AAP leader and party’s MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said the BJP-ruled MCDs have no other business than to accuse the AAP for their failures. “Who will write the letter to the Centre on their behalf? Why can’t they raise these pertinent questions with the Centre. If it (Centre) can extend support to municipal bodies in Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Jammu, how it can ignore Delhi,” Pathak said.

