Centre tells Sujan Singh Park firm to pay 564cr

The Land and Development Office (L&DO) under the ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) last week issued another demand notice to Sir Sobha Singh and Sons Private Limited, the managers of Sujan Singh Park estate near Khan Market, asking it to clear dues amounting to ₹564.09 crore, said three senior ministry officials aware of the development.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The latest notice comes a month after the government asked the firm to pay ₹178 crore as misuse charges.

A senior ministry official, requesting anonymity, said, “The firm now has to pay a total of ₹742 crore to the government. The demand notice for ₹564.09 crore was issued on April 9 for misuse and unauthorised construction at Sujan Singh Park (North). Last month, the firm was asked to pay ₹178 crore as misuse charges for the residential complex at Sujan Singh Park (South).”

The residential complex is located on either side of Subramaniam Bharti Marg near Khan Market on two land parcels, each measuring 7.5 acres.

Calling the government’s move “unjust”, Kabir Singh, director of the firm, said, “We will be fighting these unjust demands in the correct forum.The L&DO has sent us a demand notice for ₹564 crore and given us one month to pay the amount. It is a purely retaliatory action because we have tried to implement court judgments in our favour.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Singh further said, “The Director of Estates and L&DO (both under the MoHUA) are trying to create sympathy by making false claims about bouncers being used for eviction. They have created exorbitant and incomprehensible demands to retaliate against us for implementing the court decisions. Their main demand is against the hotel block which has always been legal, with all the necessary government permissions and licences.”

The colonial-era residential colony, which was developed by prominent civil contractor and real estate developer, late Sir Sobha Singh, in the 1940s, has been in news since last month when senior government officials living in 11 flats were asked to vacate the premises pursuant to the execution of a Delhi high court order, directing the eviction of residents from central-government allotted flats.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There are a total of 84 flats in the two complexes of which 13 are with the Union government.

On March 4, court bailiff asked government officials living in 11 flats to immediately vacate the property and put up notices on the main doors of two flats after sealing them. This caused a panic among other residents and after the ministry’s intervention, the process was halted.

Residents were later given time by the firm to vacate the flats.

In a notice issued on March 7, the L&DO asked the firm to provide details of the total number of flats available at the complex. On March 11, the firm issued a notice to government officials living in the complex to vacate the property before a visit by court officials to implement the court orders. The Union government then approached the Supreme Court against the Delhi high court order, and the apex court on April 6 stayed the order directing eviction of residents and payment of rent dues to the firm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON