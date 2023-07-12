Delhi-NCR to get tomatoes at discounted rates from Friday; Centre orders procurement from surplus states

As tomato rates are skyrocketing, Centre has decided to provide it at discounted prices to customers in the Delhi-NCR region from Friday, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.

A vendor sells tomatoes at a wholesale vegetable market at Khandsa Road near Anaj Mandi, in Gurugram.

“The Department of Consumer Affairs has directed National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) and National Cooperative Consumers Federation (NCCF) to immediately procure Tomatoes from mandis in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra for simultaneous distribution in major consumption centres where retail prices have recorded maximum increase in the last one month,” Consumer Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

Which places will receive tomato discounts?

According to the statement, the distribution centres have been selected based on the absolute rise in retail prices over the previous month in areas where prices are higher than the All-India average. Key consumption sites in states with a greater number of identified centres are chosen for the intervention.

Tomato rate today

According to the Department of Consumer Affairs, tomatoes' average price at the national level is ₹108 per kg. The rates across different cities quoted are ₹150 in Delhi, ₹143 in Lucknow, ₹123 in Chennai, and ₹115 in Dibrugarh.

Why are tomato prices so high?

Tomato harvesting season is at its peak from December through February. Tomato output is normally low during the months of July-August and October-November. However, the impact this year has been more severe.

Although tomatoes are produced all over India, the southern and western parts produce a surplus, accounting for 56%-58% of total domestic output, as per the statement. They feed to other markets based on production seasons. Now July also coincides with the monsoon season, additional issues associated with supply chain disruptions and greater transit losses contribute to price increases.

Arrivals in Delhi-NCR are mostly from Himachal Pradesh, with some from Kolar in Karnataka. According to experts, bad weather conditions in major tomato-growing areas, including heavy rains and heatwaves, have greatly hampered tomato output, resulting in a fivefold price increase this year, as it was approximately ₹22 at the start of 2023.

When are tomato rates expected to become normal?

According to the Centre's announcement, more crop delivery from Nashik is expected soon. Furthermore, extra supply is expected from the Narayangaon and Aurangabad belts in August. Arrivals from Madhya Pradesh are also likely to begin.

“Prices are anticipated to cool down in the near future,” the statement added.

