Centre writes to 6 states recording slight Covid surge

ByRhythma Kaul, New Delhi
Mar 17, 2023 12:43 AM IST

The ministry suggested a possible localised spread of the SARS-COV-2 virus that is causing the increase in cases.

The Union health ministry on Thursday wrote to six states – Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka – that it said have reported a slight increase in cases of Covid-19, asking them to follow a risk assessment-based approach to prevent and contain the spread of infection.

The Union health ministry on Thursday wrote to Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka. (HT FILE PHOTO)

“There are a few states which are reporting higher numbers of cases indicating possible localised spread of infection, and there is a need to follow a risk assessment based approach to prevent and contain the infection,” said Union health secretary, Rajesh Bhushan, in a letter to these states.

A minor uptick in daily has been noted in certain parts of the country with 3,264 new infections being reported for the week ended March 15, compared to 2,082 cases in the week ended March 8, according to government data. To be sure, the overall case trajectory in the country remains at one of the lowest levels since the start of the pandemic more than three years ago.

There has, however, been a rise in cases of viral influenza across the country and the symptoms are similar to Covid-19 such as sore throat, fever, bodyache, fatigue etc.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Rhythma Kaul

    Rhythma Kaul works as an assistant editor at Hindustan Times. She covers health and related topics, including ministry of health and family welfare, government of India.

