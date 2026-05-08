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CEO booked for ‘sexually harassing’ woman intern in Delhi

Delhi Police have filed a case against a CEO for allegedly sexually harassing a 20-year-old intern over several months, with ongoing investigations.

Updated on: May 08, 2026 10:42 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has registered a case against a chief executive officer (CEO) of a Delhi-based digital marketing company for allegedly sexually harassing a 20-year-old woman intern at the company between last November and this April, an officer said on Friday.

An FIR was registered against the CEO (Photo for representation)

According to a first information report (FIR) registered at Saket Police Station on May 3, seen by HT, the complainant said she joined the company as a social media intern on November 24, 2025, through a university placement programme and “soon started facing inappropriate behaviour from the CEO”.

The complainant alleged in the FIR that the accused frequently called her at odd hours and made remarks about her appearance.

The woman alleged that the accused often called her to his cabin “even for minor follow-ups” and “behaved inappropriately” on multiple occasions. “Once he kissed my hand,” the FIR read. The complainant also alleged that he hugged and kissed her without consent when she shared a personal issue with him.

According to the FIR, the woman confronted the accused over his conduct through a WhatsApp message on March 7. Two days later, during a meeting in his cabin, the accused allegedly apologised for his behaviour but termed it a “corporate Delhi culture”, the FIR stated. “The CEO used to call me by (sexist) words in office hours and touch inappropriately,” the FIR stated. “He threatened me that if I disclosed any fact to anyone, he would spoil my career,” the complainant alleged.

 
internship sexual harassment ceo delhi police
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