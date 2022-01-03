Chakka jam: Sisodia jabs BJP, says new excise policy stopped theft

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday for staging a “chakka jam” against the city government's new excise policy. Sisodia said the BJP was rattled as the new excise policy aims to curb the sale of illegal liquor being done by the party at many places.

"BJP people in Delhi are furious with new excise policy because @ArvindKejriwal ji stopped theft of ₹ 3500 crores in Delhi. This money is now being received by the government for the work of the people, earlier this money used to go to the pockets of BJP leaders and liquor mafia," Sisodia said in a tweet posted in Hindi.

Notably, as part of their protest, Delhi BJP workers blocked roads at different locations in the national capital on Monday, leading to traffic snarls at important stretches including at the ITO, near the Akshardham temple and on the Ring Road.

BJP always had a link with alcohol mafia. Illegal alcohol was sold at many places by BJP. With CM Kejriwal's schemes stopped ₹3500 crores of money from being stolen, so BJP is in pain: Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia, on BJP's "chakka jam" against Delhi Govt's new excise policy pic.twitter.com/dupM7tJpnH — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2022

The protest near the Akshardham temple was led by Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta. "The Delhi government is opening liquor shops illegally across the city under its new excise policy. Shops are being opened near residential and religious places. Our protest will continue until the policy is rolled back," news agency PTI quoted Gupta as telling reporters.

He said liquor shops will not be allowed to operate near religious places, schools and residential areas.

Key roads that were affected by the protest include the ITO crossing, Vikas Marg from Laxmi Nagar to ITO, the road near Akshardham temple, National Highway 24, Noida-Delhi Link Road, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Mother Dairy Road and the Signature Bridge road.

The traffic police, however, maintained that the congestion was cleared from important stretches.

Under the new excise policy, 849 premium liquor vends are being opened across the city. The policy was implemented in the city from November 17, 2021.

(With agency inputs)