Chargesheet filed against self-styled monk accused of serial abuse

Police on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against the 62-year-old former head of a management institute in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj, Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, for allegedly molesting at least 17 female students over the years. Saraswati was the head of Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management-Research and all of the complainants and witnesses are students and ex-students from the same college. Statements from more than 32 students describe mental and physical coercion, dropouts linked to harassment and threats to families to withdraw complaints. (Arvind Yadav/HT)

The 1,077-page long chargesheet names Saraswati and his aides former executive director Bhawna Kapil, former associate dean Shweta Sharma, senior faculty member Kajal Kapil and Harish Singh Kapkoti. Saraswati has been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 75 (2) (sexual harassment), 79 (act intended to insult modesty of woman), and 232 (threatening person to give false evidence).

Saraswati, Bhawna, Shweta and Kajal have also been booked under 351 (3) (criminal intimidation by threatening to cause death/grevious hurt), 238 (b) (causing disappearance of evidence, giving false information to screen offender) and 3 (5) (common intention). The three women, who are also siblings “aided Saraswati” molest and harass the women at the college, “threatened” the girls who were being targeted by the accused, and also “deleted” chats and call records from their phones to help the main accused, the chargesheet said.

Meanwhile, Kapkoti has been charged under sections 232, 351(3) and 3(5) BNS. He was arrested after he had called and threatened one of the victim’s father to withdraw the case.

The molestation case was lodged on August 5 on the complaint of a CEO of the religious organisation which runs the institute.

The chargesheet details the statements of 43 witnesses, along with other evidence, such as screenshots of chats, call records, CCTV footage from the college, and the college’s records.

A senior officer told HT, “The chargesheet heavily relies on the statements of the victims and the witnesses who, over the years, dealt with harassment, threats and sexual harassment and molestation. We have also recovered significant college records. Some prove that a few students dropped out while Saraswati also cheated the religious organisation.”

The chargesheet says Saraswati “harassed and traumatised” present and former students who were “mostly” from “economically weaker section”.

It further says,“They (female students) were forced to visit Saraswati at his quarters late at night…Students are sent lewd messages via SMS/WhatsApp…the female students are threatened if they don’t respond to the messages and overtures by Saraswati…cameras are installed inside ladies’ hostel…female students are forced to accompany Saraswati on foreign trips…girls are forced to come to his personal room at night.”

Witness statements said Swami and his aides would hold degrees and harass students who went against Saraswati or refused to give into the demands. Police recorded statements of over 32 students, aged between 21-27.

Other witnesses also said how Saraswati and his associates would “target” them, cause mental and physical harassment and “force” them to meet Saraswati alone where he would try to sexually harass them.

Police said the chargesheet was filed in Patiala House Court and a hearing has been set for Thursday

Saraswati has been named accused in two more first information reports — one for cheating the religious organisation filed in July, and the other, for using forged car number plates (August).