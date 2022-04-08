HTCityCheers23: Check out these picnic spots for a day-out in the city

The Capital never disappoints fun seekers! Be it for a potluck luncheon, holding a private concert with your guitars and ukuleles, celebrating special occasions or just enjoying the weather — the city has numerous beautiful locales where you can head with your family and friends for some calmness and serenity.

From north to south and east to west — every corner of Delhi-NCR houses a plethora of parks and gardens where one can sit, walk, ride a bike, or row a boat while soaking in the allure of Nature. And the rich heritage of the city only promises to make your outing a more memorable affair.

Dishant Passi, a business analyst says, “In a metro packed with vehicles and honks, it is a quaint gift with lively atmosphere. It was beautiful, serene and healing to visit Sunder Nursery. We decided to spend hours on a sunny wintery afternoon exploring this hidden beauty for our picnic. One would run into plethora of variety of flowers blooming around this spring season. One could find some transcripts carved out of stone in Urdu written on monuments to give a culture experience too.”

Hot or cold, the season doesn’t matter to those who are loyalists of picnicking at Lodhi Garden. And why should it? Replete with rustic ruins and lush greenery, no place can compete with this spot in South Delhi. (Photo:Sanjeev Verma/HT)

Vinay Dagar, a finance professional shares, “Lodhi Garden has always been my and my friend’s favourite spot. I did my graduation from Dyal Singh College, and Lodhi Garden was just within walking distance. I have very fond memories of there. I recently visited Lodhi Garden with my friends again, it was splendid. The gleaming sun and the trees, make you feel at peace. That place is alike Safe Haven for me. Even when people are having their picnics with family and children, playing music and having fun, amongst all such noises, because of the old heritage, the tombs, the chirping of the birds, one can still find serenity there. It feels like you’re away from the city and connecting with your inner self. The emotion is very surreal.”

When looking for a selfie spot in north Delhi, choose Naini Lake in Model Town. The good old boating activity available here will keep you entertained all day long. (Photo: Manish Rajput/HT)

Yuvraaj Singh, who works in an MNC, says, “Boating at Naini Lake in Model Town has been such a favourite stress buster of mine. I’ve always loved the cool breeze and calm waters of the place. Delhi can get really busy for working professionals, in fact, for everyone, but these pockets of respite and rest are such so welcome!”

Nestled away from the hustle and bustle of the city, Nehru Park in Chanakyapuri, spread over 85 acres, will rejuvenate your soul with its magnificent blooms. (Photo:Sanchit Khanna/ HT)

Rohan Srinivasan, a music industry professional: We wanted to go to a place which would be open and green. Nehru park in Delhi is one such place. I have been there on picnics as a kid. Wanted to give the same experience to my son. My wife, who is a teacher, has also gone to the same park with her school kids. Our first choice has always been Nehru Park. With great flower beds and plush green trees you can always find a good spot to chill and enjoy with the family.

Opposite Tughlaqabad Fort’s main entrance is Ghiyas ud-Din Tughlaq’s Tomb. The founder of the Tughlaq dynasty chose this rocky site so that it would be easy to defend his dynasty (Photo:Vipin Kumar/HT)

Priyanshi Goyal, a student of Hansraj College says, “My friends and I keep visiting the Tughlaqabad Fort. Picnicking at places where culture meets Nature is a dream day out for us. Our group has a lot of history buffs so that’s a bonus!”

Game for some football? Head to Sanjay Lake in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar, where the well-trimmed grass provides a perfect opportunity to score a goal. (Photo:Manish Rajput)

Spots to picnic at:

1. Sunder Nursery

2. Nehru Park

3. Deer Park, Hauz Khas Reservoir

4. India Gate lawns

5. Delhi Zoo

6. Buddha Jayanti Park

7. Millennium Park

8. Lodhi Garden

9. Garden of Five Senses

10. Naini Lake

11. Leisure Valley Park

12. Yamuna Ghat

13. Damdama Lake

14. Botanical Garden

15. Okhla Bird Sanctuary

16. Asola Bhatti Bird Sanctuary

17. Sultanpur National Park

18. Tughlaqabad Fort

19. Rose Garden

20. Aravalli Biodiversity Park

21. Qudsia Bagh

22. Sanjay Van Lake

23. Aastha Kunj Park

A checklist for packing your basket:

Bed spread that’s big enough for your squad. You can even throw in some cushions. Hand sanitiser, kitchen towels, toilet paper, sunscreen and some extra masks. Cooler box to carry beverages that will keep you hydrated. Bluetooth speaker or some portable music system to keep you entertained. Some books to read or colour to help you de-stress. If accompanied by children, don’t miss out on carrying their ball or board games.

