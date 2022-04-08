#HTCityCheers23: Check out these picnic spots for a day-out in the city
The Capital never disappoints fun seekers! Be it for a potluck luncheon, holding a private concert with your guitars and ukuleles, celebrating special occasions or just enjoying the weather — the city has numerous beautiful locales where you can head with your family and friends for some calmness and serenity.
From north to south and east to west — every corner of Delhi-NCR houses a plethora of parks and gardens where one can sit, walk, ride a bike, or row a boat while soaking in the allure of Nature. And the rich heritage of the city only promises to make your outing a more memorable affair.
Dishant Passi, a business analyst says, “In a metro packed with vehicles and honks, it is a quaint gift with lively atmosphere. It was beautiful, serene and healing to visit Sunder Nursery. We decided to spend hours on a sunny wintery afternoon exploring this hidden beauty for our picnic. One would run into plethora of variety of flowers blooming around this spring season. One could find some transcripts carved out of stone in Urdu written on monuments to give a culture experience too.”
Vinay Dagar, a finance professional shares, “Lodhi Garden has always been my and my friend’s favourite spot. I did my graduation from Dyal Singh College, and Lodhi Garden was just within walking distance. I have very fond memories of there. I recently visited Lodhi Garden with my friends again, it was splendid. The gleaming sun and the trees, make you feel at peace. That place is alike Safe Haven for me. Even when people are having their picnics with family and children, playing music and having fun, amongst all such noises, because of the old heritage, the tombs, the chirping of the birds, one can still find serenity there. It feels like you’re away from the city and connecting with your inner self. The emotion is very surreal.”
Yuvraaj Singh, who works in an MNC, says, “Boating at Naini Lake in Model Town has been such a favourite stress buster of mine. I’ve always loved the cool breeze and calm waters of the place. Delhi can get really busy for working professionals, in fact, for everyone, but these pockets of respite and rest are such so welcome!”
Rohan Srinivasan, a music industry professional: We wanted to go to a place which would be open and green. Nehru park in Delhi is one such place. I have been there on picnics as a kid. Wanted to give the same experience to my son. My wife, who is a teacher, has also gone to the same park with her school kids. Our first choice has always been Nehru Park. With great flower beds and plush green trees you can always find a good spot to chill and enjoy with the family.
Priyanshi Goyal, a student of Hansraj College says, “My friends and I keep visiting the Tughlaqabad Fort. Picnicking at places where culture meets Nature is a dream day out for us. Our group has a lot of history buffs so that’s a bonus!”
Spots to picnic at:
1. Sunder Nursery
2. Nehru Park
3. Deer Park, Hauz Khas Reservoir
4. India Gate lawns
5. Delhi Zoo
6. Buddha Jayanti Park
7. Millennium Park
8. Lodhi Garden
9. Garden of Five Senses
10. Naini Lake
11. Leisure Valley Park
12. Yamuna Ghat
13. Damdama Lake
14. Botanical Garden
15. Okhla Bird Sanctuary
16. Asola Bhatti Bird Sanctuary
17. Sultanpur National Park
18. Tughlaqabad Fort
19. Rose Garden
20. Aravalli Biodiversity Park
21. Qudsia Bagh
22. Sanjay Van Lake
23. Aastha Kunj Park
A checklist for packing your basket:
Bed spread that’s big enough for your squad. You can even throw in some cushions. Hand sanitiser, kitchen towels, toilet paper, sunscreen and some extra masks. Cooler box to carry beverages that will keep you hydrated. Bluetooth speaker or some portable music system to keep you entertained. Some books to read or colour to help you de-stress. If accompanied by children, don’t miss out on carrying their ball or board games.
Author tweets @siddhijainn
