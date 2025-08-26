Chemist alliance body urges govt to withdraw CCTV order

The Retail Distribution Chemist Alliance (RDCA) has written to the Delhi government opposing its directive to install CCTV cameras at pharmacies, calling it a “breach of the right to privacy for patients”. They have urged the government to withdraw the orders. (Photo courtesy: Shutterstock)

On July 26, the Delhi government’s health department issued directions for installation of CCTV cameras in all chemist shops across Delhi to curb over-the-counter sale of “habit-forming” drugs without a doctor’s prescription.

The decision was followed by a meeting of National Narcotics Coordination Portal (NCORD) held on July 18 to discuss measures to control the sale of special drugs without a prescription from a Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP).

The order, also seen by HT, said, “Under Section 152 of BNSS, all medical stores / chemist / pharmacy shops under the jurisdiction of district south selling Schedule ‘H’, ‘H1’ and ‘X’ drugs are hereby directed to install CCTV cameras inside and outside their shops, as also directed by the Drug Control Department/Health and Family Welfare Department, GNCTD. The CCTV footage installed in such shops may be randomly checked by the District Drug Controller Authority, sub-divisional magistrates, or police officers at any time. In case of non-compliance, appropriate legal action shall be initiated against the defaulter in accordance with law.”

The RDCA last week wrote to the Delhi government, demanding that the withdrawal of the order. Talking about the directions to install CCTVs at all pharmacies, the letter read, “The recent order raises serious constitutional, legal, and practical concerns.”

Speaking to HT, president of the RDCA, Sandeep Nangia, said, “Asking pharmacies to install CCTVs is a breach of privacy for a patient coming to our store and will subsequently deter them from coming to the shop and buying medicines offline, where there are no restrictions and proper regulations.” He added, “If the government is serious about the over-the-counter sale of ‘habit-forming drugs,’ then there should be regulations for both online and offline medicine providers.”

He added, “We also feel that the order is discriminatory, as only South district officials are putting pressure on medical stores to install the CCTVs.”

When asked, an official from the drug control department, on condition of anonymity, said, “The orders have been issued by state-level National Narcotics Coordination Portal (NCORD) to curb cover-the-counter sale of narcotics, if associations have any issues they can take matters to the court. Further, the order is not only for one district but for all.”