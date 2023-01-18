Chintels collapse: CBI registers FIR, books developer

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday took over the probe into the collapse at Gurugram’s Chintels Paradiso condominium in February last year, and booked Ashok Soloman, managing director of the group, under 304-A (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and other sections, people familiar with the development said.

Haryana government had recommended a CBI probe in the matter in July last year. The Centre forwarded the same to the CBI on December 29 after which the federal anti-corruption agency filed a first information report (FIR) on Tuesday.

Ceiling slabs of a portion of six flats collapsed on February 10 at Tower D of the Chintels Paradiso, killing two residents. Two FIRs have been registered in the case. In one of the FIRs registered by district town planner RS Bhath, it has been alleged that licensee, the structural engineer and the contractors are solely responsible for the incident. The second FIR was registered on the complaint of the husband of one of the victims.

Besides Section 304-A, Soloman has also been booked under sections pertaining to cheating, causing grievous hurt, dishonestly inducing delivery of property, criminal conspiracy and mischief causing damage of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The ageny has also invoked violation of provisions of Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Area Act, 1975 against the developer, people familiar with the case said.

A Chintels spokesperson said, “We have not received any official confirmation of this but we have full faith in the investigation by CBI, and will fully cooperate with the agency and other government authorities.”

In March last year, CBI had arrested Mohammad Khalid Moin, a professor at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) , who allegedly issued structural stability certificates for Chintels Paradiso housing complex and other projects in connivance with private builders, architects and middlemen.

Two women, Rekha Bhardwaj and Sunita Shrivastava, were killed in the incident. The latter’s husband, A K Shrivastava, an IRS (Indian Revenue Service) officer and a managing director with Central Warehousing Corporation, suffered critical injuries. He could only be rescued from the debris after 16 hours of effort by a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team. At one point in time, the rescuers considered amputating one of his legs to extricate him but somehow managed to pull him out without resorting to the extreme step, local police had said after the collapse.

In November last year, while hearing a petition filed by residents of the condominium, the Supreme Court termed the collapse a “serious matter”, and sought responses from the builder, the Haryana government, police and local authorities on the necessary repairs to be carried out on the remaining “unsafe” structures within the project.

Pointing out that the structure collapsed despite the project was constructed a few years ago, the apex court said, “If you look at your advertisement, it says it is a lush green and beautiful apartment. But in reality, it’s different. How come a structure which was built so recently came down collapsing like this?”

Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said that they will cooperate with CBI with documents and other support required in the investigation. “We had formed a special investigative team after the incident with a mandate including chalking out a rehabilitation programme. We will give our recommendations if required and our SIT will continue to work for welfare of the residents. Also, we are working towards getting construction started for their apartments by the developer,” he said.

The residents welcomed the registration of an FIR against the developer, and said that the investigation has already been delayed and it should now be completed soon.

“This is a welcome move. CBI should investigate the matter thoroughly and ensure that action is taken against whosoever has carried out shoddy construction resulting in the death of two innocent people. The probe has already been delayed by over a year,” said Varun Dhamija, a resident of Chintels Paradiso.

Vijay Mahanoori, who owns a flat in Tower D, also welcomed the CBI probe. “The probe should have started earlier but still it is a positive step. Action should be taken against the culprits and compensation should be paid to the homeowners who have been suffering for the last one year,” he said.

Rakesh Hooda, president of Chintels Paradiso RWA, said the administration should now conclude the decision on the compensation to be awarded to the residents.

The district town planning committee investigating the Chintels Paradiso matter on Tuesday said that the final order on compensation to be paid to owners of flats in Tower D of Chintels Paradiso is likely to be issued in day or two. The district committee on Tuesday met the owners of Tower D and discussed the revised valuation report of interiors and the components of final compensation to be paid to home owners.

The revised valuation of flats has pegged the rate at ₹5900 per square feet, while the cost of interiors will be included based on the report submitted by valuers, said DTCP officials, who were present in the meeting. The interiors include the wood work, and other associated works on which the residents have spent their money to embellish the flats.