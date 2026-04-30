CISCE results: Delhi-NCR sees near-perfect pass percentage

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Thursday declared the results for the Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) board examinations, with schools across the National Capital Region (NCR) reporting a near-perfect pass percentage. CISCE does not release toppers list or merit ranking for ICSE and ISC exams (Photo for representation)

6,386 of 6,400 in the region cleared the ICSE exam, resulting in a pass percentage of 99.78%. For ISC, 3,535 of the 3,547 (99.66%) students who appeared for the examinations passed. Girls performed better on both exams, according to CISCE.

CISCE does not release toppers list or merit ranking for ICSE and ISC exams. However, schools across Noida and Ghaziabad reported strong individual performances. According to collective data from schools, a total of 458 students appeared for Class 10 and 336 for Class 12 from Noida, with the overall pass percentage close to 100%.

At Jesus and Mary Convent School in Greater Noida, the highest score was 97.4% in Class 10 and 96.25% in Class 12, according to the school administration. Anjana Rudrawal, whose daughter Arya topped the Class 10 exams at the school, said, “I am very proud of my daughter. Without any extra tutoring, she topped her exams.” Arya has already begun preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), she added.

At St Joseph’s School, Greater Noida, the highest score was 96.6% in Class 10 and 98.25% in Class 12. At Shriram Millennium School, Noida, the top score was 98.4% in Class 10 and 98.8% in Class 12.

In Ghaziabad, around 25 ISC-affiliated schools recorded strong individual performances. The St Xavier’s School recorded a top score of 99.75% in Class 12 and 97.8% in Class 10. At Ingraham Institute, the highest score in Class 12 was 97.8%, while the highest in Class 10 was 95.8%.

Saransh Chaudhary, a Class 12 topper from the Ingraham Institute, said, “It is a myth that you have to study 10–12 hours every day. I focused on studying for 1–2 hours daily but remained consistent. I dedicated my time to specific topics that frequently appear in exams.”

Radhika Tadipalli, the principal of Modern Academy, a Senior Secondary School in Ghaziabad, said the school recorded a 100% pass percentage in both Classes 10 and 12. “In Class 12, two students scored 97.25%, while the highest in Class 10 was 96.6%. The results are extremely good. The council is making question papers more application-based, and despite that, students have performed very well,” she said.

A total of 2,554 students from 29 schools appeared for the ICSE examinations in Haryana this year. The overall pass percentage in the state saw a slight increase, rising from 99.8% last year to 99.88% this year. Girls outperformed boys, achieving a pass percentage of 99.91%, while boys recorded 99.86%.

In the ISC examinations, Haryana recorded a perfect pass percentage of 100%, improving from 99.9% last year. A total of 1,068 students from 14 schools appeared for the exams in the state. Both girls and boys achieved a 100% pass rate.

In Gurugram, Advay Aggarwal from Scottish High School in sector 57 secured 99.8% in Class 10 exams, while, from The Shri Ram School, Aravalli campus, Navya Bansal scored 99.4% and Samaira Pandey scored 98.8%, schools officials said.

In Class 12, Vannsh Rakesh fromThe Shri Ram School, Moulsari Campus scored a perfect 100%. Close behind was Shiv Chandra from the same school scoring 99.5% from the same school, While Aadith R. Parthasarthy scored 99.75% from Shri Ram School’s Aravalli campus. Vikrant Pethia of Science stream attained 98.5% from Scottish High School.

A total of 209 students appeared for the exam from two schools in Delhi —Frank Anthony Public School and Swami Hariharanand Public School, delivering 100% pass results from both schools.

(With inputs from Gargi Shukla and Sanjay Maurya)