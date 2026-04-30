ICSE, ISC 2026: Western region records pass rate of 99.85% for ICSE, 99.55% for ISC

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Thursday at 11 am declared the ICSE (class 10) and ISC (class 12) results, marking another year of exceptionally strong academic outcomes across India. The ICSE examination recorded an overall pass percentage of 99.18%, while ISC logged 99.13%; reflecting consistently high performance across schools nationwide. St Mary’s School, Pune, reported a 100% result in both ICSE and ISC. In ICSE, Hibba Shaikh secured the top position with an outstanding 99.4%. (HT PHOTO)

Region-wise analysis revealed balanced academic achievement across the country. In ISC, the southern region emerged as the top performer with a pass percentage of 99.87%; followed by the western region at 99.55%. In ICSE, the western region emerged the leader with 99.85%; followed closely by the southern region at 99.81% - indicating consistently high standards across both regions.

Schools across Maharashtra, particularly Pune, reported remarkable academic success with several institutions achieving 100% pass results and producing high-ranking toppers.

St Mary’s School, Pune, reported a 100% result in both ICSE and ISC. In ICSE, Hibba Shaikh secured the top position with an outstanding 99.4%. In ISC, the stream toppers included Vedashree Divekar (humanities - 97.8%); followed by Gayatri Anand Kumbhojkar (commerce - 97.5%) and Isha Goyal (commerce - 97.3%); and Vanshika Srivastava (science - 96%). The school said, “Out of 203 students, 66 scored above 95% in English and best-of-four subjects; while 135 students secured above 90%”.

Hutchings High School and Junior College, too, reported a 100% result with 218 out of 244 ICSE candidates securing distinction. Rajveer R Sheth topped with 99%; while Chandrika Razdan, Sarthak K Gugale, and Dhairya P Gupta jointly secured second position with 98.6%. In ISC, stream toppers included Mihir M Kuwad (commerce - 95.50%), Pritika P Roy (humanities - 96.25%), and Harigovind B Kelambeth (science - 95.25%).

Pearl Drop School, retained its strong academic record with an official saying, “This is a consecutive year of 100% ICSE results. The school reported a top score of 96.4%, with 14 students scoring above 90% and 21 above 80%. The institution credited its success to modern infrastructure, STEM-based learning facilities, and consistent teacher training initiatives”.

St Mathews Academy, announced a 100% pass result in ICSE. In ISC, the toppers included Dhairya Giri (science - 96.43%), followed by Vaishnavi Rajput (science - 96.27%), and Shardul Pise (science - 95.13%). The school reported ‘strong performances across both science and EVS streams’.

Vidya Pratishthan’s Magarpatta City Public School maintained its tradition of excellence with a 100%result. In ICSE, Vidhi Hire emerged as the school topper with 99.2%; followed by Riya Rajbhut with 99%; and both Yash Borkar and Abeer Nayak with 97.2%. Sixty-two out of the 117 students scored above 90%.

Ryan International School, Bavdhan, delivered strong results with Aaryaveer Singh securing 98.6%; along with multiple centum scorers across subjects including English literature, mathematics, chemistry and computer applications.

Vidya Valley School reported a 100% pass result in ICSE, with 40 students scoring above 90%. The school stated, “Exceptional academic consistency, with top scores ranging between 96.4% and 98.2%, and student involvement in innovative AI-based projects such as ‘Vivek AI’”.

The examinations witnessed large-scale participation, with ICSE conducted across 2,957 schools and involving 258,721 candidates; and ISC conducted in 1,553 schools with 103,316 candidates. Boys formed a slight majority in both categories, though girls continued to maintain an equally strong academic presence.

CISCE has opened the rechecking window from May 1 to May 4, 2026, while improvement examinations will be held for eligible candidates who wish to enhance their scores. The improvement exams are scheduled to begin on June 15, with results expected in the final week of July. Under the revised evaluation system, students may now appear for improvement in up to two subjects.