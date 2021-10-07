Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Citizens’ group writes to govt over action plan
delhi news

Citizens’ group writes to govt over action plan

Published on Oct 07, 2021 03:03 AM IST
Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said public participation is needed to ensure the fight against pollution is more effective.(AFP)
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Warrior Moms, a citizen action group working to fight rising air pollution in the country and its impact on children, wrote to the Delhi government on Wednesday questioning the government on the action taken this year to control pollution in winter. 

The letter also said the 10-point focus area list released by the government, ahead of the pollution season, was only a “broad document” that failed to detail any concrete action the agencies will take to control pollution sources.

Bhavreen Kandhari, a Delhi-based environment activist and spokesperson for Warrior Moms, said, “What the government has done in their 10-point focus area list is only enlist the problem areas of Delhi. We all know the sources, but what is the government doing to tackle those? There is no clarity on that. We also want to know if government agencies tasked with managing pollution in the Capital are even equipped to handle it,” Kandhari said.

Environment minister Gopal Rai said public participation is needed to ensure the fight against pollution is more effective. “Ultimately, pollution management is a joint effort that cannot happen without people’s support and suggestions,” Rai said.

Topics
delhi news air pollution
