City sizzles at 42.1°C, light rain this weekend may bring mercury down

Delhi continued to sizzle for the second day on Thursday, recording a maximum temperature of 42.1 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Wednesday (April 28) was the hottest day of the year so far with the maximum temperature reaching 42.2 degrees.

On Thursday, the Safdarjung weather station, which is considered the official weather marker for the city, registered 42.1 degrees Celsius, three degrees above what is considered normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature was 23.2°C.

“After the light spell of rain on Saturday, there is another forecast of moderate to heavy rainfall on May 4 and May 5,” said an IMD official.

In some parts of the city, the mercury nearly touched the 45 degree-mark on Thursday. At the Najafgarh observatory, the maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 44.5 degrees, five degrees above the normal.

The maximum temperature at Palam was 43.2 degrees; and at Aya Nagar, it was 42.6°C, and the maximum temperature recorded at the Lodi Road weather station was 41.9°C.

Certain parts of the national capital also got a dust storm on Thursday. The IMD has forecast similar conditions on Friday, and has predicted rain on May 4.

Officials from the Met department said the mercury will hover above 40 degrees Celsius for the next two to three days, before light rain may bring relief from the heat.

In 2017, Delhi recorded the highest temperature for April at 43.2 degrees. In 2019, the city registered 42.1 degrees Celsius.

“From Saturday, there is a forecast of light rain accompanied by thunder and lightning. Temperatures are likely to start falling from Sunday. Next week, the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 37-38 degrees Celsius,” said another senior IMD official.

Rain and thunderstorms have also been predicted for parts of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Rajasthan.

“Heatwave conditions will persist only for a couple of days. It will be followed by intense thunderstorm activity. Bihar, Odisha, parts of West Bengal and the entire northeast India is likely to witness severe weather. Due to this intense easterly activity, there may be clouding and some thunderstorm activity over northwest India. In Delhi, the rainfall activity might be very intense,” said R K Jenamani, senior scientist, national weather forecasting centre.

