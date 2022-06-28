‘Civic governance suffering’: AAP seeks MCD polls in Delhi

Accusing the the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government of going into “sleep mode” after arbitrarily unifying the three municipal corporations, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday demanded that the Union government release without further delay the schedule for the municipal ward delimitation exercise as well the schedule for the municipal elections. He also alleged that since the unification, the sanitation system of the capital has collapsed.

“The BJP has left the people of Delhi on their own. They don’t even know who to approach with complaints about the (lack of) cleanliness in their area. The people of Delhi are eagerly awaiting the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections. They have made it clear by electing an AAP MLA in Rajinder Nagar by-election that they do not want the BJP in the MCD at all,” Rai said at a press conference on Tuesday.

“Earlier, people used to go to the local councillor with their problems but the system has been paralysed now. Union home minister Amit Shah said in Parliament that the integration of the three municipal corporations will revitalise Delhi. I want to ask him why the central government has not yet provided any funding to the unified MCD,” said Rai.

“There is an immense apathy on the part of officials. Delhi has to be cleaned on a daily basis. You can form a committee to conduct the entire process, but keep the citizens informed. Else, tell the people that this impasse will continue till eternity. If that is not the case, then present the alternatives to the people in a detailed manner. The ministry of home affairs should act immediately. You cannot leave the people of Delhi to live in distress,” Rai said.

Responding to Rai, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said sanitation services under the unified MCD are quite satisfactory. “MCD officials led by the commissioner have been inspecting roads to ensure sanitation, upkeep of horticulture, schools, general maintenance and other civic services,” he said.

The BJP leader also said the deputy commissioners of the MCD are holding public hearings daily to address issues of the people. Nodal officers have been appointed for existing wards to oversee civic works in their respective areas. “As for the delimitation exercise, it is a tedious task that will take some time,” Kapoor said.