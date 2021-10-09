Civil services aspirant found dead in Delhi flat

A 25-year-old civil services aspirant allegedly killed herself at her rented flat in central Delhi on Friday night. Police said they did not recover a suicide note.

The civil services 2021 prelim exam will be conducted on Sunday (October 10) by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

The police did not clarify if the woman was appearing for the exam.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Shweta Chauhan said that someone in the building called the police around midnight and told them that the woman was seen hanging from a ceiling fan in her rented flat. When the police reached, they found the door locked from inside. They broke open the door and rushed her to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

DCP Chauhan said that the woman had shifted to Delhi to prepare for UPSC exams in June 2021 from her hometown in Uttar Pradesh. She was last seen around 11am on Friday by her flatmate. Her parents have been informed and the body has been preserved in a government hospital’s mortuary, the DCP said.

