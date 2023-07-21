2 injured in clash between 2 groups in east Delhi’s Trilokpuri: Police

NEW DELHI: Two persons were injured in a clash between two groups of people in east Delhi’s Trilokpuri, police said on Friday. Head constable Ajay Yadav who was patrolling in the area tried to break up the dispute but was attacked with stones. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Amrutha G said the Mayur Vihar police station received a call on Thursday, about firing and stone pelting at 17-21 road in Trilokpuri.

Police said two groups, one led by a man identified as Nitin Chauhan and the second by Amit, were fighting. Head constable Ajay Yadav who was patrolling in the area tried to break up the dispute but was attacked with stones.

“Two persons namely Nitin Chauhan and Amit have sustained injuries in the said incident. On inquiry, it was revealed that both groups have past enmity. FIR has been lodged under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, being armed with a deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly to be prosecuted for offences) of the Indian Penal Code,” said Amrutha.

The DCP added that there was nothing to support the initial firing report in the area.

The immediate trigger for the clash is not clear but police stressed there was no communal angle.