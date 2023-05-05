Monitor for a day, 15-year-old stabbed in Delhi school

New Delhi: A Class 10 student was allegedly stabbed by two of his classmates outside a government school in south Delhi’s Tigri on Thursday evening for noting down one of their names on the board for creating a nuisance in the class, the Delhi Police said on Friday.

Police said the two apprehended boys were produced before a juvenile justice board (JJB) on Friday. (Image for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said that the injured 15-year-old boy was admitted to a hospital with stab injuries on his back and shoulder. Deputy commissioner of police (south) Chandan Chaudhary said, “The attackers were apprehended and a case under charges of attempt to murder and an act done by several persons with a common intention of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Tigri police station.”

Police said the two apprehended boys were produced before a juvenile justice board (JJB) on Friday. “The board ordered the boys to be produced on Saturday. Since they are minors, we have sent them back to their parents and will produce them on Saturday,” said an investigator associated with the probe, requesting anonymity.

“The doctor said that the stab injuries were grievous,” the DCP said. The second officer said that the boy is out of danger.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All three boys are students of an evening batch for Class 10 at the school in Tigri, a neighbourhood adjacent to Sangam Vihar and they hail from the neighbourhoods around the school, police said.

According to the police, the injured boy said that he was appointed as the monitor of the class for the day on Thursday by a teacher who briefly left the classroom. “One of his classmates was creating a nuisance in the absence of the teacher. So, the boy noted down his name on the board to inform the teacher when they returned,” said the DCP.

Police said that this immediately created a conflict in the classroom. “The boy asked the monitor to remove his name. When the victim refused, the boy threatened to teach him a lesson after school,” the second officer added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Around 6pm, while the victim was leaving school, the boy and one of his friends allegedly stopped him outside and stabbed him in the back and shoulder,” said the DCP.

While the attackers fled the crime scene, someone called the police, and the boy was taken to a hospital for treatment. Since he was in a condition to speak to the police, they recorded his statement and registered a case at Tigri police station.

The two boys were subsequently apprehended from the neighbourhood even as the police were investigating if more students were involved in the crime.

There have been several incidents of violence involving school students in the national capital in the recent past. In March this year, five school students of a government school in northeast Delhi’s Dayalpur were stabbed by a group of students from another government school after a scuffle broke out between them triggered by a motorcycle stunt.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In January, a physical education teacher was stabbed by three students in a government school in west Delhi’s Inderpuri for reprimanding them for not wearing proper uniforms.

HT reached out to the Delhi government who did not respond to queries regarding the matter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON