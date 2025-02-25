Clean Delhi, excellent education system: Delhi L-G unveils BJP govt agenda

Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday unveiled a 10-point agenda of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Delhi government. The L-G was addressing the Delhi assembly on the first sitting of the session. The L-G was addressing the Delhi assembly on the first sitting of the session. (PTI photo)

The 10-point agenda include corruption free efficient administration, empowerment of women, welfare of the poor, improvement in health facilities, excellent education system, world class road transport, clean and pollution free Delhi, revival of Yamuna river, clean water and regularisation of unauthorised colonies and affordable housing.

“In the next five years, my government will give extensive emphasis to the ten key areas. My government will adopt the Viksit Delhi’ resolution as a policy document and will move forward in the direction of fulfilling the promises made to the common people as well as meeting their expectations. This policy document will be the top priority of the present government. In this regard, all the department heads have been instructed to prepare a 100-day action plan and prepare a development plan,” LG said in his address to the House amid pandemonium in the assembly.

“In the first cabinet meeting itself, my government has decided to table the reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) in the assembly, which will pave the way for knowing and removing the shortcomings. In the coming few months, the first priority of my government will be to fix the problems of roads, drains, sewer lines, health facilities and drinking water,” LG said.

L-G Saxena also made a veiled attack on the previous government led by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

“My government believes that the politics of constant confrontation and blame game in the last ten years has harmed Delhi. By completely abandoning this unwanted situation, my government will work in coordination and cooperation with the Centre and other states on the basis of the principles of ‘Cooperative and Competitive Federalism’ of Honourable Prime Minister,” LG said.

The LG further said that the Delhi government will continue all existing welfare schemes and will make them more effective and corruption free.