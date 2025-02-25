Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Clean Delhi, excellent education system: Delhi L-G unveils BJP govt agenda

ByAlok KN Mishra
Feb 25, 2025 12:45 PM IST

The 10-point agenda include corruption free efficient administration, empowerment of women, welfare of the poor, improvement in health facilities, excellent education system, among others

Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday unveiled a 10-point agenda of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Delhi government. The L-G was addressing the Delhi assembly on the first sitting of the session.

The L-G was addressing the Delhi assembly on the first sitting of the session. (PTI photo)
The L-G was addressing the Delhi assembly on the first sitting of the session. (PTI photo)

The 10-point agenda include corruption free efficient administration, empowerment of women, welfare of the poor, improvement in health facilities, excellent education system, world class road transport, clean and pollution free Delhi, revival of Yamuna river, clean water and regularisation of unauthorised colonies and affordable housing.

“In the next five years, my government will give extensive emphasis to the ten key areas. My government will adopt the Viksit Delhi’ resolution as a policy document and will move forward in the direction of fulfilling the promises made to the common people as well as meeting their expectations. This policy document will be the top priority of the present government. In this regard, all the department heads have been instructed to prepare a 100-day action plan and prepare a development plan,” LG said in his address to the House amid pandemonium in the assembly.

Also Read: Delhi LG slams Kejriwal’s ‘temporary CM’ tag; Everyone elected is temp: Atishi

“In the first cabinet meeting itself, my government has decided to table the reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) in the assembly, which will pave the way for knowing and removing the shortcomings. In the coming few months, the first priority of my government will be to fix the problems of roads, drains, sewer lines, health facilities and drinking water,” LG said.

L-G Saxena also made a veiled attack on the previous government led by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

“My government believes that the politics of constant confrontation and blame game in the last ten years has harmed Delhi. By completely abandoning this unwanted situation, my government will work in coordination and cooperation with the Centre and other states on the basis of the principles of ‘Cooperative and Competitive Federalism’ of Honourable Prime Minister,” LG said.

The LG further said that the Delhi government will continue all existing welfare schemes and will make them more effective and corruption free.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On