Delhi LG slams Kejriwal’s ‘temporary CM’ tag; Everyone elected is temp: Atishi

Delhi’s lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena on Monday wrote to chief minister Atishi expressing his objection over Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal referring to her as a “temporary, makeshift CM” in a recent media interaction, calling the comment not just an “insult” to Atishi, but also the President of India who appointed her as per democratic principles enshrined in the Constitution. Delhi chief minister Atishi. (PTI)

Saxena’s two-page letter also objected to Kejriwal making “flimsy, unauthorised announcements” regarding a health care scheme for senior citizens and a monthly allowance for women in Atishi’s presence, which, he argued, further discredited her leadership.

Hours later, Atishi responded, also by letter, saying she was “amused” by the LG’s concern since “all elected members of the government are in fact temporary” because they remain in office only till the duration of their term. She also accused the LG’s office of blocking government schemes, including the Mahila Samman Yojana, which promises ₹2,100 to women in Delhi, and of focusing on “criticism rather than constructive cooperation”.

War of words between Delhi's lieutenant governor, chief minister

HT has seen copies of both letters.

This exchange comes amid longstanding tensions between the LG’s office and the AAP government, and is not the first time that the LG has publicly backed Atishi over party chief Kejriwal. On November 23, at a public event where she was present, Saxena said that Atishi was “a thousand times better” than her predecessor. On that occasion, Atishi spoke after the LG, but did not directly refer to his remarks about her.

In his letter on Monday, the LG said that Kejriwal’s comments showed a “condemnable disregard” to democracy.

“I found this (reference to temporary CM) very objectionable and I was hurt by it. It was not only an insult to you, but also to your appointee, the President of India, and to me as her representative. The public interpretation of temporary or makeshift chief minister given by Shri Kejriwal has no constitutional provision and it is also a condemnable disregard of the democratic spirit and values enshrined in the Constitution...” the letter stated.

Saxena also addressed Kejriwal’s resignation as CM in September, and his declaration that he would only return to office if re-elected.

“I had congratulated you [Atishi] from my heart while administering the oath of chief minister. From that point till now, I have for the first time seen the person on chief minister post working,” LG wrote.

Kejriwal resigned as Delhi CM on September 17 and Atishi was sworn in on September 21. While taking charge of the CM’s post, Atishi had sat next to an empty chair – used by Kejriwal – saying she would “work like Bharat, who had ruled Ayodhya by placing Lord Ram’s wooden sandals on the throne”.

The LG objected to Kejriwal’s announcements of the Sanjeevani scheme for the elderly and the Mahila Samman Yojana. “Recently, two departments of the Delhi government have issued public notices asking people to be cautious about registrations for non-existent schemes by the former chief minister,” his letter said – a reference to unprecedented public notices by the Health department and Women and Child development department warning people against the registration drives currently underway for two schemes promising allowances for women and free health care for seniors.

To be sure, the elected AAP government does not currently control the IAS and other officers in Delhi.

Atishi’s response on Monday said the schemes were being blocked due to “petty politics”.

“Obstruction of Mahila Samman Yojana is a clear testimony of politicisation of LG office. As a woman, I am personally anguished by your steps to malign and create hurdles for this scheme. I do not see how anyone can be so caught up in politics that they do not care for the people at all,” she said.

“It is a testimony to the democratic principles of our country that all elected members of the government are in fact temporary and remain in oﬃce only till the duration of their term. I am amused by you taking offence at any statement highlighting this reality of an active democracy,” she said.

“You are dishonoring the legacy of Babasaheb Ambedkar and other freedom fighters who fought for our right to vote. How can you justify such an illegal act?” she said

“While an MP has been busy distributing money to lure voters right under your nose ... your response of giving him police protection ... go down in history as a benchmark of irresponsible and illegal behaviour. By doing so you are abetting crime against the constitution and dishonouring legacy of Baba Saheb Ambedkar...” she wrote.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva backed Saxena, saying the letter reflected the “true reality” of the Delhi government. He described Atishi as carrying out her administrative duties while labelling Kejriwal a “ribbon-cutting CM”.