Clear skies, cool winds shield Delhi from heat

Clear skies and cool winds brought down Delhi’s minimum temperature to 19.3°C on Thursday, which was five degrees below the normal, and is expected to dip by another degree on Friday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Cloudy skies are likely to return by Saturday, with chances of a western disturbance influencing Delhi by bringing with it light rain and gusty winds. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

IMD said that cloudy skies are likely to return by Saturday, with chances of a western disturbance influencing Delhi by bringing with it light rain and gusty winds of up to 45kmph. Delhi’s minimum temperature has been gradually dipping over the past few days, from 22.2°C on Tuesday to 21°C on Wednesday.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

IMD scientist Kuldeep Srivastava said Delhi was recording clearer skies over the past three days, which normally tend to make days extremely warm and nights cooler. However, fast winds helped Delhi by not letting the day temperature rise significantly, he said.

“At night, we are seeing heat being lost into the atmosphere fairly quickly, with mostly low-speed winds. This is leading to a drop in temperature. From early morning, we are seeing good wind speeds, which continues till the evening and is keeping the maximum in check too,” he said.

Delhi’s maximum temperature on Thursday was 35.5°C, which was four degrees below normal for this time of the year. It was 33.7°C a day earlier. This temporary spell of relatively low day temperature is expected to end by Friday, with IMD forecasting a maximum temperature of around 38°C for Friday and 40°C for Saturday.

“The minimum may drop to 18°C on Friday, before rising over 20°C again on Saturday. The maximum is expected to reach close to 40°C by Saturday, before dipping by a degree or two again, following rain,” Srivastava said.

Although the Safdarjung weather station is representative of the Delhi weather, other locations were cooler. The Mungeshpur station in northwest Delhi logged a minimum of 17.4°C and Lodhi Road station, 17.6°C.

Last year, the lowest temperature recorded at the Safdarjung station in May was 15.8°C, on May 4. In 2022, it was 17.2°C, on May 23.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality was in ”moderate” category of the Central Pollution Control Board’s daily bulleting, clocking a 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of 196 on Thursday. It was 198 (moderate) on Wednesday.