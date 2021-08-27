Clear sky in Delhi today; air quality in moderate category

Delhi is likely to witness a clear sky on Friday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The minimum temperature on Friday is likely to be at 26 degrees Celsius (°C) while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 36°C.

The minimum temperature on Sunday was 26°C, and the maximum temperature was 36°C.

Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Friday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 8am stood at 138.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

On Tuesday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “Delhi’s AQI is in moderate category and the lead pollutant is PM10 as forecasted. The contribution of coarser particles in PM10 increased to around 65% (as compared to long time normal of ~50%) due to local dust lifting under dry conditions and forecasted to further increase due to enough ventilation but continuous accumulation of external dust and SAFAR model forecast that bigger particle share may further increase to 70-75% in the next three days. However, these two opposite impacts will keep AQI to moderate category with PM10 as prominent /lead pollutant instead of usual PM2.5.”