Cloudy sky, light rain in Delhi today; AQI in moderate category

Delhi is likely to see a cloudy sky accompanied by light rain or drizzle on Tuesday as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. Thunderstorm along with rain is likely on Wednesday and Thursday as well, said IMD’s weekly forecast. As per IMD officials, as Cyclone Tauktae crosses Gujarat, it is likely to weaken gradually into a depression over south Rajasthan. Under its influence, light rainfall is expected in parts of the city on Tuesday.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday is likely to be 24 degrees Celsius (°C) while the maximum temperature is predicted to hover around 33°C. The minimum temperature on Monday was 23.6°C and the maximum temperature was 37.8°C.

Also Read | Major township project in Great Nicobar to impact turtle nesting sites, corals

Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Tuesday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 136. On Monday, the average 24-hour AQI stood at 191 in the moderate category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

According to the early air quality warning system for Delhi-NCR, the air quality is likely to remain in the moderate category on Tuesday and Wednesday. Subsequently, the air quality is likely to remain in the moderate category over the next five days.

On Monday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar), said, “The overall Delhi air quality is in the moderate category as forecasted. Surface winds are south southwesterly and moderate. AQI is forecasted to marginally deteriorate and stay in the high end of moderate for Tuesday and likely to improve their after towards the lower end of moderate category 19th and 20th May.”