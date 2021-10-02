CM Kejriwal should allow Chhath Puja celebrations in Delhi: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari

North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari said on Friday that chief minister Arvind Kejriwal should allow Chhath Puja celebrations in the Capital. Tiwari, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Purvanchali face in Delhi, said the decision has hurt the sentiments of the community.

The former Delhi BJP chief met members of Chhath Puja committees on Friday to discuss the recent ban on Chhath Puja celebrations by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority. The Delhi government cancelled the celebrations for the second consecutive year.

Addressing the gathering, Tiwari questioned the ban and said that the situation has returned to almost normal (the number of Covid-19 cases in the Capital is low) and all services are being reopened, including weekly markets, and large gatherings are being allowed.

He later tweeted, “1.8 crore people have got vaccinated…weekly markets, Metro, buses, theatre, liquor vends etc. are all open, then why can’t people celebrate Chhath while following Covid-19 restrictions, @ArvindKejriwal? Please meet and provide a solution.”

The spokespersons of the Delhi government and office of the lieutenant governor did not respond for comment .

In a recent order, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority banned Chhath Puja celebrations, while allowing Ramleela and Dussehra, Durga Puja celebrations in the Capital, though with restrictions.

Chhath Puja, a three-day festival, will be celebrated between November 8 and 10 this year. It is popular in states such as Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and parts of Madhya Pradesh. There is a significant presence of the Purvanchal community in Delhi.

In the past decade, the community has become politically significant as it plays a decisive role in elections.