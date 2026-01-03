CM kicks off ‘Delhi Shabdotsav 2026’

New Delhi Based on the theme “Bharat Abhyudaya”, Gupta also said the three-day festival reflects the spirit of a future-oriented India rooted firmly in its civilisational foundations. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Friday inaugurated a three-day cultural festival “Delhi Shabdotsav 2026” at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, India Gate. It will feature the release of 40 books alongside classical dance performances, bhajans, open mic sessions and ideological discussions.

Lighting a ceremonial lamp, Gupta said the platform shows India engaging in dialogue with its past, present and future simultaneously. The festival will be held till January 4.

“From the Vedic age to the digital era, the historic journey undertaken by India finds a living witness in Delhi Shabdotsav,” she said.

Based on the theme “Bharat Abhyudaya”, Gupta also said the three-day festival reflects the spirit of a future-oriented India rooted firmly in its civilisational foundations. “India has faced numerous invasions throughout history, with repeated attacks on its civilisation, culture and education; yet, its strong roots have enabled it to re-establish itself every time...” Gupta said.

The inauguration was jointly carried out by Gupta and Union minister of state (MoS) Harsh Malhotra, Delhi government’s culture and tourism minister Kapil Mishra, art secretary K Mahesh and other senior officials, with the event attended by hundreds of literary enthusiasts.

Gupta also said the festival provides an answer to parents who seek ways to connect their children with culture amid modern lifestyles. She added that while this is the first edition of the festival, it will not be the last. “It will be organised every year on an even grander scale,” she said.

Malhotra said while the “Shabdotsav” was initially perceived as being limited to books and literature, visiting the venue made it evident that it was a vibrant showcase of India’s ancient and rich cultural heritage. “Festivals like Shabdotsav are powerful media to connect the youth with India’s culture…” he said.

Speaking at the event, state minister Kapil Mishra said in the past 10 months, celebration of Chhath, the grand Diwali at Kartavya Path, Kanwar Yatra, Teej festival, Navratri at Delhi University, Garba and Dandiya, and now Shabdotsav were all outcomes of the chief minister’s cultural vision.

“The objective is to re-establish Delhi not merely as a political capital, but as India’s cultural capital,” Mishra said.