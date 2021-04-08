CM reviews slum rehabilitation project

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday directed officials to expedite the construction of flats under the state government’s ‘Jahan Jhuggi, Wahin Makan’ in situ [on site] slum rehabilitation project.

Kejriwal reviewed the progress of the project at a meeting with senior government officials.

“Chief minister Kejriwal added that any problems in the implementation of the scheme should be brought to his notice so that they can be effectively removed and families can be shifted to their new homes and can lead a life of dignity,” read a government press statement issued after the review meeting.

The project is being spearheaded by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (Dusib) and Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC). Over 90,300 flats will be constructed across Delhi over 237 acres in multi-storey buildings and each flat is expected to cost the government ₹8 lakh, according to senior government officials.

In the first phase, over 52,300 flats will be allotted, 18,000 in the second phase and 20,000 in the third phase.The deadline for the first phase is April 2022, and the entire project by 2025.

The statement further read, “DUSIB officials informed the CM that construction of 18,084 flats was underway. These flats are almost ready. Officials in the meeting informed that 34,260 flats are being built by DSIIDC. Of this, 17,660 flats are ready, while 16,600 flats are under construction. Apart from this, the officials informed that 4,833 flats have been allotted to the homeless families living in slums, while the process of allocation of 7031 flats is underway and will be completed soon.”

In previous meetings on the project, Kejriwal instructed the officials to ensure the allotment of the flats within 5 kms of where their slums were located.