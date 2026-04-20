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CM Shri Schools: 100K students have applied for classes 6, 9, 11

Over 100,000 students applied for CM Shri school seats for classes 6, 9, and 11 for 2026-27; admissions are set to conclude by April's end.

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 03:58 am IST
By Gargi Shukla
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Over 100,000 students have reportedly applied to CM Shri schools for seats in classes 6, 9, and 11 for the academic session 2026-27, an education department official told HT.

Around 70,000 students applied for admission to classes 6 and 9, and more than 30,000 applied for Class 11, the official added.

Around 70,000 students applied for admission to classes 6 and 9, and more than 30,000 applied for Class 11, the official added.

According to a February 25 circular from the CM Shri branch of the Directorate of Education (DoE), the available seats for classes 6 and 9 are around 4,450 and 1,540 respectively. However, the official told HT that the number of intakes for Class 11 would be against vacant seats only, which would be decided after declaration of Class 10 results.

“We had initially planned to complete admissions for classes 6 and 9 before April, so that students could begin their classes at the start of the academic session. However, the process was delayed because the education department’s website was being reworked,” the official said.

The Delhi government notified 75 CM Shri schools during 2025-26 which the Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched in February this year. These schools fall under the “specified category” and have entrance test-based admissions.

 
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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