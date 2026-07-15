CM unveils mascot for Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday unveiled “Mayur”, the official mascot for the upcoming Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship 2026 to be hosted in the Capital’s Thyagaraj Stadium from July 27 to August 2, with sportspersons from 25 Commonwealth countries expected to participate. Sood said that the mascot is inspired by India’s national bird (peacock), and represents confidence, determination, sportsmanship and the country’s cultural heritage. (Sonu Mehta/HT)

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said the event marks another step in Delhi’s efforts to strengthen its sporting infrastructure ahead of hosting more international competitions, and her government is working to strengthen the city’s sports ecosystem and provide better facilities for athletes.

“Delhi is committed to creating world-class sporting infrastructure and opportunities for athletes. Hosting international events such as the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship will further strengthen the city’s position as a major sporting destination,” she said.

The mascot was unveiled in the presence of Delhi’s education and sports minister Ashish Sood, Commonwealth Table Tennis Federation president Vivek Kohli, senior officials of the education department, office-bearers of the Table Tennis Federation of India, coaches and players.

On the occasion, the sports minister said that the Delhi government is preparing the Capital to host larger international sporting events, including future editions of the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and world championships.

The government’s focus is on expanding sports infrastructure, improving access to coaching and sports science, and creating better training facilities for young athletes, he said.

He also revealed that the government is developing five Centres of Excellence for sports in disciplines including swimming, athletics, wrestling and table tennis. These centres, he said, will function as advanced training facilities as well as talent development hubs for aspiring athletes.

Sood said that the mascot is inspired by India’s national bird (peacock), and represents confidence, determination, sportsmanship and the country’s cultural heritage.

“The unveiling of ‘Mayur’ is not merely the launch of a mascot, but the unveiling of a new vision for Delhi’s sporting future. Our objective is not only to host international sporting events but also to build a strong sports ecosystem that nurtures athletes from the grassroots to the highest level,” the minister added.