CM flags off ₹135-crore road, park projects for Mehrauli

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday inaugurated development works worth over ₹135 crore in the Mehrauli assembly constituency, with a focus on road reconstruction and repairs, and beautification of public parks, she said. Chief minister Rekha Gupta during the launch on Saturday (HT)

“For the first time, the Delhi Government has ensured there is no shortage of funds for development works, enabling timely and comprehensive implementation of projects across all Assembly constituencies,”the CM said.

“Through the inauguration of development projects worth over ₹135 crore, civic amenities in the Mehrauli Assembly constituency are being strengthened. These projects include reconstruction and repair of roads, renovation of dilapidated chaupals (communal space) and community buildings, construction of public toilets, beautification of parks, installation of swings for children, and provision of new open gym equipment for youth and senior citizens,” Gupta added. The list includes both new and carry-over projects

CM Gupta said the completion of these projects would ease traffic movement, improve safety in public spaces and enhance the overall quality of life for residents. “Mehrauli is home to several important heritage sites, including the Maa Yogmaya Temple, gurudwaras, the Iron Pillar, the Archaeological Park and other historic monuments. We have sanctioned ₹235 crore of development works for the constituency,” she said.

Under this allocation, departments such as the public works department, irrigation and flood control department, Delhi Jal Board and Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) are implementing projects in a planned and coordinated manner. Gupta said the multi-departmental financial support would strengthen infrastructure and ensure residents directly benefit from the development initiatives.

Gupta further said several key projects would be taken up on priority to support the overall development of the Mehrauli region. According to her, the proposed Badarpur–Mehrauli Elevated Road project is expected to provide significant relief to traffic management in the area.

In addition, she said priority would be given to the construction of multi-level parking facilities, a modern hospital with a capacity of 100 to 200 beds, sports grounds for youth, and community buildings to improve civic amenities. The event was also attended by South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Mehrauli MLA Gajender Yadav.