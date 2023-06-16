Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kenyan woman hides 13 crore worth cocaine by dissolving in whiskey, held at Delhi airport

Jun 16, 2023 09:38 PM IST

A detailed search resulted in the recovery from her of two whiskey bottles with cocaine worth approximately ₹13 crore dissolved in them, the official said.

A 25-year-old Kenyan woman was arrested at the international airport in Delhi for smuggling cocaine dissolved in two whiskey bottles she was carrying, a senior customs official said on Friday.

The accused was intercepted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport after her arrival from Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) on Thursday. (Representative)

The accused was intercepted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport after her arrival from Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) on Thursday.

The accused was arrested and the whiskey bottles containing cocaine were seized, he said.

"These two bottles were handed over to her at Nairobi airport. She was supposed to hand over them to a person in Delhi," the official said.

The passenger was produced before a local court that has sent her to 14 days' judicial custody, he added.

