Cocaine worth 99 lakh hidden in ladies’ sandals seized; Nigerian among 2 held

Mumbai: The Customs department on Friday intercepted an international courier and seized 99 grams of cocaine worth ₹99 lakh concealed in two ladies’ sandals. Two people – a resident of the city and a Nigerian national – were arrested in connection with the consignment on Friday. During interrogation Kurup revealed that he used to get money from the Nigerian national who lived in Mira Road for providing his name and address for the consignments and after receiving the courier, he used to hand those over to him, said the official. Customs officials then made Kurup contact the Jhones and arrested him when came to collect the parcel. (HT PHOTO)

The accused have been identified as Sudeshna Kurup, 55 and Onyeka Jhones, 42, the Nigerian national. As per Customs officials, Jhones paid ₹25,000 to Kurup for every consignment, which had the latter’s name and address.

The consignment came on April 17 from Liberia and the officials got specific information about it, said the Customs official, adding, “Accordingly, we intercepted the consignment and on checking, we found that the contraband was concealed in the soles of two ladies’ sandals. The officials waited for its claimant to come to claim the consignment and arrested Kurup when he came to collect the courier.”

“The Nigerian national came to India a few years back. Earlier, Kurup had helped Jhones to procure chemicals to produce chemical drugs,” said the Customs official. “Kurup works in a private firm as a salesman and lives in the western suburbs. Both the accused were produced in the court on Saturday and sent to judicial custody.”