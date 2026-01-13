Cold wave raises heart, lung and diabetes risks; AIIMS urges ‘cold action plan’

As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) continues to issue cold wave alerts for the National Capital Region, doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) have cautioned public about the serious health risks that plunging temperatures pose, particularly for people with chronic illnesses, the elderly and young children. advised heart patients to avoid early morning walks during periods of intense cold and high pollution and stressed on the importance of continuing prescribed cardiac medications without interruption. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

During a press conference on Monday, AIIMS experts said cold wave conditions trigger a range of physiological changes for all age groups. Experts urged for policy level preparedness for cold wave conditions.

Cardiologists cautioned that the winter cold puts additional stress on the heart and blood vessels. Dr Rajiv Narang, professor of cardiology, AIIMS, explained that the cold weather causes blood vessels to narrow, while reduced water intake and higher salt consumption during winter can further push up blood pressure.

Together, these factors significantly increase the risk of heart attacks and other cardiac events.

He advised heart patients to avoid early morning walks during periods of intense cold and high pollution and stressed on the importance of continuing prescribed cardiac medications without interruption.

Dr Narang also called for policy-level preparedness, saying cold waves should be treated with the same seriousness as heat waves, with structured cold action plans to protect vulnerable groups. “Just as heat action plans exist, cold action plans are equally necessary to protect vulnerable populations,” he said.

Endocrinologists flagged challenges for diabetics during winter. Dr Rajesh Khadgawat, endocrinology department, AIIMS, said, “Reduced physical activity in cold weather often leads to poorer blood sugar control.”

He encouraged patients to remain active indoors through light exercises, stretching or yoga. He also spoke on the importance of vaccinations, noting that pneumococcal vaccines can significantly reduce the risk of severe infections such as pneumonia in elderly and diabetic patients.

Paediatricians warned that infants and young children are especially susceptible to cold stress. Dr Rakesh Lodha, associate dean and professor of paediatrics, said that newborns and premature babies lose heat rapidly due to their body composition, making them prone to lethargy, feeding difficulties and breathing problems.

Respiratory infections, he said, remain the leading cause of paediatric hospitalisation in winter, and keeping children adequately covered, especially their heads, is crucial. Additionally, Dr Sandeep Mahajan, professor of nephrology, said, “Blood pressure tends to rise in winter, posing added risks for patients with kidney disease, most of whom also have hypertension.”

He advised strict blood pressure monitoring, limiting salt intake and avoiding excessive consumption of certain seasonal vegetables that can raise potassium levels without medical guidance.

Further, physicians highlighted a sharp rise in breathing related complaints. Dr Sanjeev Sinha from the department of medicine said, “Cold air directly irritates the airways, causing them to narrow and trigger sudden spasms in people with underlying lung disease. This makes patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma particularly vulnerable, leading to worsening cough, breathlessness and wheezing, and in some cases increasing the risk of pneumonia.”