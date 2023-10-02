Committed to beautify every area of Delhi: LG

New Delhi

LG Saxena during a clean-up drive in Delhi. (HT Photo)

Lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Sunday took part in a series of clean-up drives under the nationwide Swachata Hi Seva campaign even as various government departments and agencies held similar sanitation drives across the city.

Saxena participated in the cleaning of Shahdara drain and inspected several sites in east Delhi. He also expressed concern over the alleged poor upkeep at the Samadhi complex near Rajghat. “Participated in the #SwachataHiSeva campaign at the Shahdara Drain and neighbouring areas. Works started last week after my visit to the area, lying in total neglect for the last many years, are progressing satisfactorily. We remain committed to beautify every area of the City on lines with the refurbishing done during G20 Summit, in tandem with all agencies,” he posted on X (formerly twitter).

Saxena, while inspecting the cleaning of Shahadra drain that involved removing silt and debris, said the projects to make Delhi a clean city have started bearing fruits and people will see more encouraging results in the coming days.

He also joined thousands of municipal workers in cleaning roads, pavements and dividers in the region, including Kanti Nagar-Bihari Colony to Bholanath Nagar, Farsh Bazar, Vishwas Nagar, East Azad Nagar Metro Station, and Krishna Nagar Metro Station. Later in the day, he inspected the rejuvenation drive of the Shahdara Drain (Trunk Drain 1), which is operated by the irrigation and flood control department. An LG house official said that the cleaning work has started in phase 1 of the project in the initial 3km stretch of the drain and it will subsequently move forward, covering the entire drain.

“LG has also inspected the Samadhi Complex from Vijay Ghat to Raj Ghat, in the run-up to the Jayanti of Mahatama Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on October 2. While noticing total lack of repair and maintenance around the Samadhi Complex he instructed officials to ensure maintenance and upkeep of this revered stretch on regular basis...,” a statement from Saxena’s office said.

Meanwhile, BJP national president JP Nadda also participated in the Swachhata campaign organised by the party’s Delhi unit at Sewa Basti in Jhandewalan. He said that BJP is celebrating Sewa Pakhwada (fortnight) on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. BJP workers are performing shramdaan (voluntary service) at this Sewa Basti, a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi who believed in service of the poor, he said.

Govt departments hold events

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) organised an hour-long special cleanliness drive) at 10am, in which MPs, MLAs, area councillors, RWAs, Market & Traders Associations participated at more than 500 locations in teh city. Under the campaign, various cleanliness activities were conducted in all 12 zones and schools, hospitals and other establishments of the civic body. “Principals, teachers, safai karmacharis and other Class IV employees and staff of all 1534 MCD schools participated in the Shramdaan activities within the school premises to make the school clean and hygienic,” an MCD statement said. The events saw participation of Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan at Delhi University’s North Campus, MP Manoj Tiwari at Mukherjee Nagar. minister of state Meenakshi Lekhi, and national BJP president JP Nadda at Ambedkar Basti in Pahar Ganj.

Similarly, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) held events at 356 locations which saw participation of 8,000 field staff and 5,000 school students, among others. “‘Swachhata Shramdaan’ drive carried out with the different activities like Plogging drive, Swachhata Pledge, Awareness Rallies, Cleaning & Washing of footpaths, Sweeping on Roads, Cleaning of dumping areas, removal of green waste and other waste items from offices , roadside, Parks, Residential complexes,” the civic body said.

