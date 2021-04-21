Compassion first: Home chefs take to serving Covid patients

With so many families getting afflicted with Covid-19, getting a home-cooked nutritious meal often becomes difficult, even though it’s crucial. Most can’t cook on their own when unwell, and many are unable to get such food home delivered. Pitching in with help are home chefs and some newly turned home cooks, across NCR, who are coming forward to support Covid-19 patients and families, as an alarming number of people get gripped by the virus in the second wave.

“A lot of Covid-19 patients complained that eateries have been declining their food orders because of them testing positive and their maids had stopped coming; the patients were themselves too weak to cook. That is what propelled us to step in,” informs Suman Tamang, a chef at Mini’s Home Kitchen, adding, “We prepare the meals in advance, and have shared our menus across Delhi and Gurugram to help as much as we can. We also customise the meals according to individual health requirements. Since the pandemic struck, we’ve served more than 100 families.”

Gurugram-based Shachi Jain has been serving Covid-19 patients across Delhi-NCR, since last September. “I used to feed four to five families per day. That number has grown to eight families per day in the second wave,” says Jain, adding, “We’ve to be careful when serving someone who is Covid-19 positive. The nutritional value of the food, allergies, etc needs to be kept in mind. Their taste buds are so terribly disturbed, so one has to make the food look attractive without using much spices.”

“Covid-19 itna fael chuka hai ki catering the home quarantining patients is on top priority for me right now. My phone doesn’t stop ringing... We need more people to show humanity and come forward to serve others at such a time,” says home chef Chiranjip Dabra, who, too, has had her hands full. She adds, “Whatever I serve to my own family is what I deliver to the clients. Covid-19 patients have a lot of throat issues, which I keep in mind. Khichdi, pulao, daliya are soothing for the stomach. One thali starts from ₹100 and goes up to ₹145. The delivery is completely contactless, and package is taped.”

A Delhi-based primary school teacher, Megha Anubhaw Prasad, who is delivering food as a means to help people, says, “I’m getting a lot of orders from my society and neighbouring societies, too. I served for a month last year, and have started again since there are so many cases now. I’m serving them chapati, rice, dal and one vegetable and salad or egg curry to those who like it. Main jitna kar sakti hoon, utna koshish kar rahi hoon. This is my way to help anyone in need, while I work from my home kitchen.”

Noida-based home chef Poonam Arora, who used to run a catering business, has also shifted her focus to help out Covid-19 patients. She says, “It’s more important to be human right now rather than concentrate on minting money! I’ve put out a Facebook post, with my direct contact number, to help cook meals for patients, and people have been contacting me. Whatever they require, I cook and send it.”

Another Gurugram-based home chef Sonali Chatterji does about 100 meals per week and endeavours to serve good quality, value-for-money food. “In such deliveries, I don’t make profits. And it’s okay. I’m sending food all the way to Ghaziabad, twice a week. There are people who want dal, roti, sabzi, and some want continental non-spicy food, high on protein... I avoid making it too oily or spicy,” she shares.

“I do about 100 meals per week,” says Sonali Chatterji, another Gurugram-based home chef. Talking about how the orders have increased, she says she endeavours to serve good quality, value for money food. “This is a lot of responsibility. In such deliveries, I don’t make profits. And it’s okay. I’m sending food all the way to Ghaziabad, twice a week. There are people who want dal, roti, sabzi, and there are some who want continental non spicy food that’s high on protein. Two of the people who I’m sending food to, requested for fish and chicken, and I prepare all this without it being too oily or spicy.”

Author Tweets @Nainaarora8

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter