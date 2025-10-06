Days after a Central Secretariat Service official plunged from the seventh floor of Shastri Bhawan, the Delhi Police on Sunday said they have now received an official police complaint in the case and are now probing the matter. Complaint filed over 33-yr-old CSS official’s suicide attempt

On September 29, the official had jumped from the building in New Delhi with police claiming that he was escaping a monkey attack. However, the 33-year-old official, posted with the Union ministry of social justice and empowerment (MoSJ&E), in a letter dated September 29, told police that the incident was a suicide attempt driven by workplace harassment.

A senior police officer said, “We have received the complaint and it has been marked to an investigator. His MLChad said it was a monkey attack but he later told us he was facing constant harassment at his workplace. He was also given a low rating by his seniors in his annual performance review. We will issue a letter to the union ministry seeking their help with the investigation and appropriate action will be taken.”

In it, the official, a section officer at the MoSJ&E, said that he has been working at the ministry for over nine years but in the recent months, he was repeatedly “harassed”.

In the complaint filed with the police, dated October 1 and addressed to SHO Kartavya Path police station, the officer alleged, “For the last few months, my two seniors (additional secretary and deputy secretary) have been mentally torturing me. Because of all this, I am extremely depressed. They threatened to ruin my service career…They have told me they will take strict action against me. I was in a lot of stress because of this. I told this to my family also. These senior officers forced me to end my life”.

On the date of the incident, the official said, in his complaint, that he was “reprimanded” again which made him depressed.

The complaint further said, “I started having suicidal thoughts in my head. Around 4 pm, I went to the seventh floor and jumped…I suffered severe injuries…fractured my hand in four places and had other injuries as well. This incident has caused immense mental trauma to my family. These officers forced me to take such a step. Please initiate strict legal action against them so other officials do not face injustice.” Police said that the official got saved as he landed on a tempo filled with water bottles. His colleagues rushed him to RML Hospital. An enquiry is under progress.