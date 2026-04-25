Confectioner's hands lacerated with grinder over payment dispute; man, 2 minors held

New Delhi, A confectioner's hands were lacerated with an electric grinder over a financial dispute, police said on Saturday, adding that a man has been arrested and two minors have been apprehended in the case.

The incident occurred on Friday evening in Vijay Enclave under the Dabri police station limits.

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The incident occurred on Friday evening in Vijay Enclave under the Dabri police station limits.

"We got a call at 8:30 pm reporting that a man had been grievously assaulted and his hands had been cut using a grinder. A police team immediately rushed to the spot and found Lokesh Gupta , a resident of Vijay Enclave, lying in a severely injured condition, bleeding profusely," a police officer told PTI.

Gupta, who works as a confectioner and also provides tent services, had recently catered for a wedding function organised by Ajay Pal. The function, held on April 20, had a total bill of ₹2.5 lakh, out of which nearly ₹2 lakh remained unpaid, he said.

Police said that Gupta had gone to Pal's residence to demand his pending payment when a heated argument broke out.

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{{^usCountry}} "During the confrontation, Ajay Pal, along with two to three associates, attacked Gupta. They caught hold of him, took him to the roof of the house and inflicted deep cuts on his hands using a power grinder," the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "During the confrontation, Ajay Pal, along with two to three associates, attacked Gupta. They caught hold of him, took him to the roof of the house and inflicted deep cuts on his hands using a power grinder," the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The victim was initially rushed to a nearby private facility, but due to the severity of his injuries, he was referred to AIIMS for advanced treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The victim was initially rushed to a nearby private facility, but due to the severity of his injuries, he was referred to AIIMS for advanced treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Doctors confirmed that the injuries were grievous and caused by a sharp-edged weapon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Doctors confirmed that the injuries were grievous and caused by a sharp-edged weapon. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said they have collected evidence from the scene and recorded the victim's statement. A case has been registered, and further investigation was immediately launched. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said they have collected evidence from the scene and recorded the victim's statement. A case has been registered, and further investigation was immediately launched. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Ajay Pal has been arrested in connection with the case, while two juveniles have been detained. Efforts are on to identify and apprehend others who participated in the attack," the officer added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Ajay Pal has been arrested in connection with the case, while two juveniles have been detained. Efforts are on to identify and apprehend others who participated in the attack," the officer added. {{/usCountry}}

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Deputy Commissioner of Police Kushal Pal Singh said that the assault stemmed from a financial dispute and assured that strict action would be taken against all those involved.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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