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Confectioner's hands lacerated with grinder over payment dispute; man, 2 minors held

Confectioner's hands lacerated with grinder over payment dispute; man, 2 minors held

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 04:19 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, A confectioner's hands were lacerated with an electric grinder over a financial dispute, police said on Saturday, adding that a man has been arrested and two minors have been apprehended in the case.

The incident occurred on Friday evening in Vijay Enclave under the Dabri police station limits.

The incident occurred on Friday evening in Vijay Enclave under the Dabri police station limits.

"We got a call at 8:30 pm reporting that a man had been grievously assaulted and his hands had been cut using a grinder. A police team immediately rushed to the spot and found Lokesh Gupta , a resident of Vijay Enclave, lying in a severely injured condition, bleeding profusely," a police officer told PTI.

Gupta, who works as a confectioner and also provides tent services, had recently catered for a wedding function organised by Ajay Pal. The function, held on April 20, had a total bill of 2.5 lakh, out of which nearly 2 lakh remained unpaid, he said.

Police said that Gupta had gone to Pal's residence to demand his pending payment when a heated argument broke out.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Kushal Pal Singh said that the assault stemmed from a financial dispute and assured that strict action would be taken against all those involved.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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