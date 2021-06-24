Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Congress councillor from Kishan Ganj joins AAP

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 03:12 AM IST
Congress councillor Usha Sharma on Wednesday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of Delhi minister and AAP state convener Gopal Rai.

“Inspired by the work done by the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi, Usha Sharma from the Congress party who is the current councillor of the ward no 81 -N of Kishan Ganj is joining the AAP. Due to the corruption by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the situation has become such that the civic bodies have to sell the property of MCD,” Rai said.

Currently, the BJP rules all three municipal bodies. MCD polls are due next year.

