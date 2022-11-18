Conman claims AAP sought bribe from China firm

Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar on Thursday released a letter to the media, claiming that the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi made a deal with a Chinese company to supply government school children with tablets in 2016, receiving kickbacks of about 27%, which the party, he alleged, later hiked to 40%.

He further claimed that AAP ministers demanded that the commission be paid through a newly created shell company as a loan to avoid being traced, and also by purchasing a land in Thailand, and challenged chief minister Arvond Kejriwal to take a polygraph test.

HT contacted the chief minister’s office, deputy chief Manish Sisodia and AAP minister Kailash Gahlot, but they refused to comment.

Reacting to the development, BJP leader and New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi said at a press conference, “Today the sixth letter has been issued by Sukesh Chandrasekhar in which he has challenged Kejriwal for a polygraph test on corruption in the matter of buying tabs. At the same time, on the other hand Satyendra Jain’s bail has been rejected for the sixth time but despite that Kejriwal has still not made him resign from the ministerial post. This proves that Arvind Kejriwal is the root cause of this entire mess.”

