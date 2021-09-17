Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Connect Karo: City-specific holistic action plans needed to combat air pollution
delhi news

Connect Karo: City-specific holistic action plans needed to combat air pollution

Experts said the first step towards controlling air pollution in India’s urban centre is to identify the magnitude of the problem and to tailor plans to solve the unique problems that each city faces
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 12:19 AM IST
Air pollution is an annual pain paint for Delhi. (AFP)

India needs to follow a multi-sectoral approach for the preparation of city specific action plans for controlling pollution levels, experts said in a discussion organised by World Resources Institute (WRI), India, in its annual flagship conference Connect Karo, which highlights ways of designing inclusive, sustainable and climate forward cities.

In its session, ‘Air Pollution: From Policy to Action’, panellists discussed the need for holistic plans to combat the problem. Experts also discussed how the Union government’s National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) is leading cities to achieve its targets of reducing air pollution by 20-30% by 2024.

Ajay Singh Nagpure, head (air quality and sustainable cities), WRI (India), said multiple stakeholders must come together for the execution of the clean air action planning.

“Actions on ground have their effects on the natural components such as air, thus citizens and authorities must act in coherence for the best results,” Nagpure said.

The NCAP was launched by the ministry of environment, forests and climate change in January 2019, as a five-year strategy to reduce pollution in different Indian states in a comprehensive manner. Under NCAP, city specific air pollution mitigation action plans were required to be developed by all cities identified by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

RELATED STORIES

Experts said the first step towards controlling air pollution in India’s urban centre is to identify the magnitude of the problem and to tailor plans to solve the unique problems that each city faces.

“Recognising the issues of air pollution in the urban areas is the first major step in the direction of controlling it. NCAP has identified the issue of increasing air pollution in 124 urban agglomerations in India have been given the task of preparing city specific clean air programmes,” said Kishore Wankhade, manager, WRI (India).

The discussion also highlighted how source apportionment studies and emission inventory could help identify the sources of pollution in a region, which would further help prepare clean air action plans. Satellites-based data and air quality monitoring stations can also be used to fill the gaps and provide a better perspective on air quality, they said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Accessible public spaces key to fight congestion: Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot

Twitter not removing minor’s image: Child rights body to Delhi HC

Wettest monsoon since 1964 in Delhi; September inching towards 121-year-old record

WRI Connect Karo: Covid an opportunity to rethink cities
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
Sirajuddin Haqqani
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
KBC 13
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP