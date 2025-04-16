Contractors staying away from Mangi bridge project: PWD

New Delhi It will take two months and a cost of ₹ 21.7 lakh to install the heavy-duty barriers. (HT Archive)

The Public Works Department (PWD) said on Tuesday it has been unable to find a suitable contractor to install height barriers around the Mangi bridge, a historic structure that connects the Red Fort and Salimgarh Fort on the Outer Ring Road (ORR), to curb the entry of large vehicles and safeguard the structure.

The arches of the bridge were last repaired by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in August 2024, after it was damaged by a container truck that got stuck under it.

“The arches are already very old and have been broken because of multiple hits by heavy vehicles. The contractors are a bit apprehensive as the space is already less and any groundwork to install the barrier will also need to be very carefully done to avoid any vibrations,” a PWD official said.

Since March, the PWD has invited contractors thrice for the project, but to no avail. The old and dilapidated structure also needs architectural experts to oversee the project, officials said.

According to the PWD, it will take two months and a cost of ₹21.7 lakh to install the heavy-duty barriers.

There is heavy traffic movement around the Mangi bridge from the Kashmere Gate interstate bus terminal (ISBT), as traffic flow from northeast Delhi converges with the Ring Road here. The bridge, over a century old, is protected by the ASI. The bridge has three arches, each with two lanes underneath. A similar approach of using a height barrier was used at the ASI-protected Tripolia Gate before.

The bridge has needed repairs every couple of years and a major restoration was carried out before the Commonwealth Games in 2010, with the help of a team from the United Kingdom. A PWD official said that the arch of the bridge is tall enough for trucks to safely pass under, but the problem arises when trucks are overloaded.