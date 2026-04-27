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Convicted absconder in 1989 murder case arrested in Delhi after years on the run

Convicted absconder in 1989 murder case arrested in Delhi after years on the run

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 03:32 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, A convicted absconder in a 1989 murder case has been arrested, nearly nine years after the Delhi High Court upheld his conviction, police said on Monday.

Convicted absconder in 1989 murder case arrested in Delhi after years on the run

The accused, identified as Sushil Kumar alias Guddu, 57, had been evading arrest since 2017 after failing to surrender despite the court's directions, they said.

The police arrested Kumar, who was a proclaimed offender in a case registered against him in 1989 at Krishna Nagar, on Saturday from Delhi's Shahdara, they said.

He was convicted in the case and sentenced to life imprisonment by a trial court in 2000. His conviction was later upheld by the Delhi High Court, but he absconded instead of complying with the court's orders, police said.

The breakthrough came when a team from the crime branch was tasked with tracing convicted absconders, police said, adding that they began working on the decades-old case despite limited records and the absence of photographs of the accused.

Kumar was initially arrested and later granted bail in 1993. However, after his conviction was upheld years later, he failed to surrender and remained on the run until his arrest, the officer said.

Police records show that he was also previously involved in a case related to theft of railway property registered in Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, the officer said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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