Cop arrested for mowing down woman in Delhi

New Delhi: A 45-year-old labourer died after a Delhi Police sub-inspector allegedly mowed her down while she was working on the central verge in west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh early Tuesday. Delhi Police have identified the accused as Lucky, who is posted at Ranjit Nagar police station (Photo for representation)

Delhi Police have identified the accused as Lucky, who is posted at Ranjit Nagar police station.

The incident took place at 1.30am near Vashisht Kumar Gulla Marg when Dharamwati, who works as a sweeper, was cleaning the central verge.

DCP (west) Darade Sharad Bhaskar said, “A PCR call was received regarding a road accident at Punjabi Bagh police station. During ongoing road construction work near Vashisht Kumar Gulla Marg and North Avenue Road, a Maruti Brezza car hit a female labourer who was sweeping. After the incident, Lucky rushed her to Acharya Bhikshu Hospital in Moti Nagar where she was declared dead.”

Police said a case has been registered under BNS sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence). Lucky was arrested and his Brezza car was seized.

“Prima facie… the accused was not drunk. A blood sample has been collected for medical examination. In the initial enquiry it has come to notice that no reflector jackets or caution cones were installed there at the construction site. A detailed investigation is being carried out,” the DCP said.

Police said the work was under the jurisdiction of Public Works Department (PWD). HT reached out to the department over the allegations of no reflector equipment, to which they did not respond.