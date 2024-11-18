COP experts warn of health impact of Delhi’s air crisis

Delhi-NCR can expect to record a major spike in visits to emergency rooms in hospitals due to the severe air pollution in the region, physicians said on Monday, on the sidelines of COP29. An anti-smog gun sprinkles water in Connaught Place on Monday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Dr Courtney Howard, vice-chair of the Global Climate and Health Alliance, said the high pollution levels in Delhi will hit people with breathing disorders the hardest.

“With the (pollution) levels we see in Delhi, we can expect emergency visits of people with breathing problems, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder… People may be coming in with chest pain due to heart attacks, strokes, made worse by higher levels of air pollution. On a chronic basis, it does increase risk to newborns,” she said, responding to a question on how high air pollution levels could impact the health of people.

She also spoke out against fossil fuels and their contribution to air pollution.

“People tell us there is no money for healthcare. But, we are paying $1.4 trillion in fossil fuel subsidies to giant multinationals for making record profits,” she said.

According to the State of Global Air, 2024, around 8.1 million deaths worldwide in 2021 were attributable to air pollution, of which 2.1 million were in India alone. The World Bank estimates that air pollution has cost the globe an estimated $8.1 trillion in 2019 — equivalent to 6.1% of the global GDP.

Joe Vipond, former president of the Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment, noted than more than 1,700 fossil fuel lobbyists are attending COP29 in Baku.

“It’s time that fossil fuels are treated like big tobacco. To protect people, there should be also a strict ban on advertising, promotion and sponsorship of fossil fuel products,” he said.

Dr Jemilah Mahmood, executive director of Sunway Centre for Planetary Health, Malaysia, said that Delhi’s pollution levels are a public health emergency.

“Delhi’s toxic air is a stark reminder that air pollution is not just an environmental issue—it’s a public health emergency. Across South Asia and Southeast Asia, millions are breathing poisoned air, driven by our dependence on fossil fuels. This is not just damaging our lungs; it’s fuelling the planetary health crisis, undermining our economies, and stealing quality years from our lives. We must address this from its root cause. Ending fossil fuel reliance is not an option but a must—it’s essential for our survival and the well-being of future generations,” Dr Mahmood said in a statement.

HT on July 4 reported that a study published in the Lancet Planetary Health has revealed that several deaths in India are attributable to exposure of PM 2.5 levels that breach the WHO guidelines of 15 micrograms per cubic metres — much lower than the Indian national standard of 60 micrograms per cubic metres.

The study found that across 10 major cities in India — Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, Shimla, and Varanasi – around 33,000 deaths every year are caused by PM 2.5 levels above 15 micrograms per cubic metres.