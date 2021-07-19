Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
delhi news

Cop waylaid, robbed of motorcycle in west Delhi

When he reached the elevated road of Peeragarhi to Janakpuri, three men on a motorcycle waylaid him. They threatened to stab him. The constable left his motorcycle and walked away
By Karn Pratap Singh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 12:01 PM IST
Representational image. (PTI)

A Delhi Police constable was robbed of his motorcycle by three motorcycle-borne men on the Peeragarhi-Janakpuri elevated road in west Delhi’s Vikaspuri late Saturday night, police said on Monday. The constable was returning home from the farmers’ protest site at Singhu border, where he was deployed, when the robbery took place. A case of robbery was registered at the Vikaspuri police station, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Urvija Goel said that on the intervening night of July 17 and 18, constable Monraj, a resident of Raj Nagar part 2 in southwest Delhi’s Palam, was riding his motorcycle back home.

“When he reached the elevated road of Peeragarhi to Janakpuri, three men on a motorcycle waylaid him. They threatened to stab him. The constable left his motorcycle and walked away. They took his motorcycle and left. The constable the called the police control room,” said DCP Goel.

Police said that teams were formed to investigate the robbery, identify the suspects and arrest them.

