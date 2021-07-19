Home / Cities / Delhi News / 6 injured as truck overturns, falls on van in Delhi’s Wazirabad
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
6 injured as truck overturns, falls on van in Delhi’s Wazirabad

A senior police officer said that the accident took place around 6am. Four of them were rescued immediately by passersby and locals while two remained trapped inside the van
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 10:43 AM IST

At least six people were injured, two of the seriously, after a container truck overturned and fell on an Eeco van in north Delhi’s Wazirabad on Monday morning. All the six were rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment, police said.

A senior police officer said that the accident took place around 6am. A container truck overturned and fell on a van carrying six passengers. Four of them were rescued immediately by passersby and locals while two remained trapped inside the van. “A crane was used to pull up the overturned container truck. The rescue team cut the van’s roof using a gas cutter and rescued the two men. They were seriously injured. All six were admitted to a hospital. They are undergoing treatment,” said the officer.

