Cops declared Okhla MLA ‘bad character’ this March
- Over the past week, Khan, 48, has been at the forefront of protests against the south civic body’s anti-encroachment and demolition drive — in Shaheen Bagh on May 9 and in Madanpur Khadar on Thursday (May 12).
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan, who was arrested on Thursday for protesting against the anti-encroachment drive carried out by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) in Madanpur, was listed as a ”bad character” — a police parlance for persons with a criminal record — by the Delhi Police in March this year, and a ”history sheet” — a confidential file listing a person’s criminal antecedents and known accomplices — was opened in his name at the Jamia Nagar police station, according to police records.
Over the past week, Khan, 48, has been at the forefront of protests against the south civic body’s anti-encroachment and demolition drive — in Shaheen Bagh on May 9 and in Madanpur Khadar on Thursday (May 12). He was briefly held for the protest in Shaheen Bagh, and arrested on charges of rioting for the protest in Madanpur Khadar.
A court granted him bail on Friday.
The AAP did not comment on the police adding him to its list of “bad characters”.
The Delhi Police and AAP have a long history of conflict, including over the appointment of lawyers to hear crucial cases in the courts.
A senior police officer said when a history sheet is prepared, the details help police track known troublemakers of an area. “When a person’s history sheet is prepared, police can call on them fortnightly and inquire into their activities. Police also keep in touch with their families to keep a tab on them. This is to keep known criminals in check, in a continuous but non-intrusive way. We call them ‘bad characters’, or BCs, in police terminology,” the officer said.
Khan’s advocate Dilshad Ali said, “Khan is a public figure and does good for the people of his constituency. He has been discharged in most of the cases mentioned by the police in the history sheet. This has only been done to defame him,” Ali said.
According to police records, Jamia Nagar SHO on March 28 wrote to the south-east district’s deputy commissioner of police, seeking permission to open a history sheet in the MLA’s name, and approval was granted on March 30. Papers attached with the SHO’s request showed that, as on March 28, there were 18 cases registered against Khan, beginning in 1995 when he was 21 years old.
However, of the 18 cases, in at least 13, courts either discharged, acquitted, and quashed FIRs. Trial is pending in four — including the one pertaining to the alleged attack on former chief secretary Anshu Prakash in February 2018 — while one is pending a probe.
Car showroom to warehouse: Scene of tragedy had many faces
Even as senior state and administration officials said they would launch an inquiry into the legal status of the building on the main Rohtak Road in Mundka, where a fire left at least 27 dead on Friday, the area's industrial welfare association said it served as a home for a host of commercial activities, including a car showroom, office spaces, and a backend for a medical laboratory.
Delhi: BJP asks North MCD to raze 2 ‘illegal’ rooms outside AAP headquarters
Amid escalating war of words over anti-encroachment drives by the civic bodies, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday demanded action against “illegal” constructions on the footpath outside the Aam Aadmi Party headquarters at Rouse Avenue, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg. In a letter to the North Delhi Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Goel on Friday, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor claimed that there are two rooms constructed on the pavement outside AAP headquarters.
ED conduct searches in money laundering case in Bhopal, Goa
The Enforcement Directoratehas conducted searches at four premises in Bhopal and Goa on Friday in a money laundering case registered against Sanjay Vijay Shinde. The ED has seized ₹ 88.30 lakh in cash during the searches conducted in premises linked to the businessman whose name figured in the Panama Paper leaks.
Bulldozers will destroy Delhi: Sisodia in letter to Amit Shah
Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party escalated its confrontation with the Bharatiya Janata Party over “bulldozer politics”, with Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia urging the Union home minister Amit Shah to halt further demolitions in the Capital until investigations are carried out against functionaries of the civic bodies that are controlled by the latter's party. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also called a meeting of all MLAs on Saturday to chart out a political counterstrategy.
Madhya Pradesh to import coal for supply of power to farmers
Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh state government has issued a tender of ₹700 crore for procuring coal from foreign countries to fulfil the demand for power, especially in the agriculture sector. In MP, there is a demand for 12,000 MW of power but the MP power distribution company is able to supply only 10,500 MW. National Thermal Power Corporation Limited will buy 7.5 lakh metric tonnes of coal on behalf of the MP government.
