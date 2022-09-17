‘Cops found nothing’: Amanatullah Khan's wife slams media for 'false news'

Arrested Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan's wife has denied reports recoveries were made during a police raid at his residence on Friday in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf board.

In a post on the AAP legislator's Twitter handle, his wife Shafia Khan shared a clip of ‘police officials’ at the family's home.

“After Amanat sahab left for ACB office, police officials arrived at and searched our place. In this video, you can clearly hear police officials saying they found nothing. However, media, which is called the fourth pillar of a democracy, is misleading people with false information,” the tweet, attributed to Khan's wife and posted shortly after he was arrested by the ACB, stated.

The tweet came in response to reports the ACB, which, on Friday, conducted raids at multiple locations in the national capital in connection with the alleged scam, found ‘incriminating material and evidences’ against the AAP leader from his residence, as well as premises of his aides.

Quoting officials, news agency ANI said a total of ₹24 lakh in cash and two pistols were recovered from two of the Okhla MLA's associates earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, reacting to his arrest, the AAP, too, said nothing was found at the 48-year-old politician's house or office.

“The MLA has been arrested in a baseless and totally fake case. This is a new conspiracy to implicate him in a false case and defame our party,” the AAP said, according to ANI.

