Cops probing complaint by woman against in-laws assaulted by accused

A family locked two policemen inside a house in north Delhi’s Sadar Bazar and assaulted them with sticks after the officers responded to a complaint by a woman against her in-laws, police said on Tuesday. The family also snatched the cellphones of the policemen and tore their uniforms, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident occurred at around 1.30am on Monday, when a woman identified as Sophia reached the Sadar Bazar police station, said deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi. She told the policemen on duty that her husband Ashfaq and brother-in-law Afaq were not letting her enter the house.

Head constable Pawan and constable Mahipal were on emergency duty, and they accompanied Sophia to her in-laws’ house to confront Afaq and Ashfaq. At that time, six members of the family were present at the house, officers said.

When the two policemen went inside to enquire about her allegations, the family members locked them inside and began assaulting them.

Pawan and Mahipal were rescued when more policemen reached the spot, Kalsi said. Four people – Sophia’s mother-in-law Haseena Bano, Haseena’s sons Burhan and Akhlaq, and her daughter-in-law Aishya were arrested and booked for voluntarily causing hurt during robbery, assault, and obstructing personnel from performing their duty. However, Ashfaq and Afaq, both habitual criminals, managed to escape.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said Afaq has four criminal cases against him and had been in jail for a sexual assault case involving a minor. Around a week ago, he was released on parole and was supposed to return to jail on Monday, they said.