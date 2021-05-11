Corporation schools in capital turn vaccine sites for 18-44 age group

After Delhi government schools, municipal schools in the national capital were turned into Covid-19 vaccination centres on Monday to inoculate the 18-44 age group. Officials at the three civic bodies — east, north, and south — have been requesting the Delhi government to turn their schools into vaccination centres so that more number of beneficiaries in this age group are covered.

The Delhi government has approved converting 15 schools run by the north corporation, 11 of the south corporation, and seven of the east corporation into Covid-19 vaccination sites.

North corporation mayor Jai Prakash said four of the 15 centres started functioning on Monday. “The remaining 11 will start functioning on Tuesday. We have been requesting the Delhi government to start centres in each ward to ensure that young people do not have to travel to different parts of the city to get the shot, given the present situation,” he said.

In east Delhi, four schools were converted into jab centres on Monday, while the other three will start functioning from Tuesday. East corporation mayor Nirmal Jain said, “We wrote to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 6, asking for permission to set up centres in our schools. Now the government has allowed us to set up seven such centres,” he said.

The south corporation on Monday started four of 11 centres. South civic body education committee chairperson Mukesh Suryan said, “The government will provide us with the vaccine. We will ensure all other support systems.”